Aid will support WHO efforts to curb transmission and strengthen healthcare responses
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has provided support to strengthen the World Health Organization’s efforts to contain the spread of Ebola in Africa, following the directives from President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The assistance, channelled through the UAE Aid Agency, is part of the country’s humanitarian and health response aimed at supporting international efforts to combat infectious diseases and public health emergencies.
Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, said the UAE is committed to responding swiftly to crises and disasters, as part of its humanitarian mission and global responsibility to help tackle diseases and epidemics wherever they emerge.
He said the President’s directives reflected a leadership vision that places human dignity and the protection of life at the centre of the UAE’s humanitarian work.
“The UAE’s support for efforts to contain the Ebola outbreak is an extension of this vision and reflects an approach based on strengthening humanitarian and medical action through practical and effective measures that assist affected communities and enhance their ability to confront health emergencies,” Sheikh Shakhboot said.
He pointed to warnings and data issued by the World Health Organization regarding the active spread of the cross-border Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus, saying the situation required intensified international efforts to prevent further transmission among different age groups across Africa.
The minister said the UAE is working in partnership with governments, United Nations agencies and regional organisations to support containment efforts and reinforce public health responses in affected areas.
He added that the country would continue to provide medical assistance to impacted communities through the supply of approved vaccines, essential medicines and healthcare support, while working with international organisations and local authorities to help deliver treatment and care through specialised medical centres.