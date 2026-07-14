The shipment also carried data loggers to help health workers track temperature-sensitive vaccines and medicines throughout the cold chain, as well as an ablution unit to support the hygiene standards needed to contain the outbreak.



Giuseppe Saba, CEO and Board Member of Dubai Humanitarian, said: "Four airlifts in, this operation shows what steady leadership and clear vision can achieve. The United Arab Emirates and the Government of Dubai have made sure that when our partners need to move relief, they can, and that is exactly what a response to an outbreak like this demands."



"None of this cargo means much sitting in a warehouse. It only matters once it reaches the people using it: a nurse setting up a treatment unit, a family boiling water they can now trust. That is what today's flight was really about, and it is why Dubai Humanitarian keeps showing up for this response, facilitating shipment after shipment," added Saba.



This latest airlift adds to a busy year for Dubai Humanitarian, which has facilitated nine air and land shipments delivering over 450 metric tonnes since the beginning of 2026. Delivered in close coordination with partners to support the international humanitarian community, these shipments have responded to emergencies in Gaza, Lebanon, Mozambique and Afghanistan.



As a global hub connecting humanitarian organisations with the logistics, warehousing and transport capabilities they need, Dubai Humanitarian remains committed to ensuring aid reaches people in crisis wherever and whenever it is needed most.