Dubai Humanitarian facilitates airlift of critical medical supplies from WHO, MSF, and Unicef to Afghanistan

Giuseppe Saba, CEO and Board Member of Dubai Humanitarian, said: “This airlift to Afghanistan reflects the humanitarian community’s ability to adapt how assistance is delivered in response to rapidly evolving realities on the ground. While some operations continue through established channels, others require the swift identification and activation of new corridors, whether by air, land or multimodal routes. Our priority is to ensure that life-saving medicines and relief supplies continue to reach vulnerable communities. Through ongoing coordination with government partners, humanitarian organisations and logistics providers, we are able to overcome operational challenges and identify practical solutions that keep aid moving. Recent land shipments to Gaza and Lebanon, alongside this airlift to Afghanistan, demonstrate how different methods are being mobilised simultaneously to sustain humanitarian emergency response.”