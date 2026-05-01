Dubai: Dozens of activists traveling on a Gaza-bound aid flotilla disembarked on Friday on a Greek island after their vessels were intercepted in international waters off Crete, according to reports from the scene. Escorted by Greek coastguards, around 175 activists, most of them European nationals, were transported by coach to the port of Atherinolakkos in the southeast of the island. As they arrived, some participants chanted slogans expressing support for Palestine. Figures regarding the number of people involved varied slightly, with Israeli officials stating approximately 175 activists were detained, while organizers suggested the number was closer to 211.

The flotilla, made up of more than 50 vessels, had departed in recent weeks from several Mediterranean ports, including Marseille, Barcelona, and Syracuse. Organizers stated that the mission aimed to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and raise awareness about conditions in the territory. Gaza has been under an Israeli blockade since 2007, with Israel maintaining control over entry points. International organizations, including the United Nations and various NGOs, have raised concerns about the flow of essential goods into the region, particularly since the escalation of conflict in October 2023.

According to official statements, most activists are now in Greece, while a small number of individuals are subject to further procedures. Several European governments have also expressed their interest in the situation and called for clarity regarding their citizens.

Video: AFP