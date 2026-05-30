UAE sends 930 tonnes of Gaza aid ahead of Eid under Operation Gallant Knight 3

Field hospitals, bakeries and desalination plants support Gaza under UAE mission
During the past week, four UAE humanitarian aid convoys entered the Gaza Strip, carrying 60 trucks loaded with more than 930 tonnes of diverse relief supplies, including food assistance and Eid Al Adha clothing, as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3. The aid was delivered in support of the Palestinian people and to help meet their urgent humanitarian needs.
The convoys were dispatched as part of preparations to address the needs of Gaza’s residents during the Eid Al Adha holiday, reflecting the United Arab Emirates’ steadfast commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and standing by them through the provision of various forms of humanitarian and relief assistance.
Two of the aid convoys were dedicated to Eid Al Adha clothing, carrying more than 540 tonnes of new garments for children, men, and women. The initiative was provided by the Emirates Red Crescent and aimed at bringing joy and comfort to Palestinian families during the blessed holiday while helping ease their hardships amid the challenging humanitarian conditions in Gaza.
The UAE humanitarian aid team in Al Arish oversaw the preparation and loading of the convoys through the UAE Humanitarian Aid Logistics Hub in Al Arish, in coordination with various Egyptian authorities. Their significant support has facilitated the operation’s activities and the movement of humanitarian assistance, reflecting the deep-rooted fraternal relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Arab Republic of Egypt.
In the healthcare sector, the UAE established two field hospitals. The first, located inside the Gaza Strip, has provided medical treatment to more than 54,000 patients, while the second, a floating hospital stationed off the coast of Al Arish, has received over 24,000 patients.
The UAE has also supported Gaza’s healthcare system with 33 fully equipped ambulances and supplied more than 10,000 tonnes of medical equipment and healthcare supplies, in cooperation with the World Health Organization, to strengthen the sector’s emergency response capabilities.
In the water and infrastructure sector, six desalination plants have been established, producing approximately two million gallons of water per day. The water is pumped into the Gaza Strip to serve residents and vital facilities, particularly hospitals and displacement camps. More than 36 water tankers have also been deployed to ensure the continuity of water supplies.
To strengthen food security, 42 field bakeries and 71 community kitchens have been operating to provide daily meals, helping sustain food assistance for affected families.
Despite ongoing challenges and rapidly evolving regional developments, Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 has continued to implement its humanitarian and community initiatives without interruption through multiple aid channels, including the Birds of Goodness Air Bridge, whose aircraft continue to arrive in the Egyptian city of Al Arish carrying relief supplies destined for Gaza.