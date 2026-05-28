Sharjah Charity feeds 250,000 in 51 countries for Eid Al Adha

Seasonal Eid initiative boosts food security and social solidarity for vulnerable families
Sharjah Charity International distributed 25,000 sacrificial animals during Eid Al Adha this year, benefiting around 250,000 people inside the UAE and across 51 countries.
The large-scale humanitarian campaign was carried out on behalf of donors who entrusted the association with performing the Eid sacrifice ritual and distributing meat to families in need during the festive season.
Within the UAE, the charity distributed 4,000 sacrificial animals through its headquarters in Sharjah and branches in Al Bataeh, Al Madam, Al Dhaid, Kalba, Khor Fakkan and Dibba Al Hisn.
The meat was delivered directly to underprivileged families and registered beneficiaries through organised distribution mechanisms aimed at ensuring fair and efficient delivery to eligible recipients.
Outside the UAE, Sharjah Charity International distributed 21,000 sacrificial animals in 51 countries in cooperation with UAE embassies and consulates, as well as humanitarian organisations and field partners.
The association said the initiative forms part of its ongoing humanitarian efforts to support vulnerable communities and ensure aid reaches beneficiaries at the appropriate time during Eid Al Adha.
Mohammed Rashid bin Bayat, Vice Chairman of the association’s Board of Directors, said the sacrificial meat project is among the charity’s most significant seasonal programmes because of its direct humanitarian impact and role in promoting social solidarity.
He said field teams and specialised committees worked around the clock to supervise inspection, slaughter and distribution operations to ensure the meat met both health and Islamic requirements.
Bin Bayat praised the support of donors and their continued trust in the association, calling for sustained backing of charitable projects that strengthen the values of compassion, generosity and community solidarity within and beyond the UAE.