GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Retail

Where UAE shoppers’ Eid Al Adha meat comes from this year

LuLu and VIVA detail how fresh meat is sourced, flown in and checked before Eid

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
4 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Grocery shopping at Lulu hypermarket
Grocery shopping at Lulu hypermarket

Dubai: UAE supermarkets are ramping up fresh meat imports ahead of Eid Al Adha, with major retailers sourcing from Australia, New Zealand, India, Pakistan, South Africa and Brazil to keep shelves stocked during one of the busiest periods for meat demand.

Retailers like LuLu Group and VIVA Supermarket said they have planned procurement in advance, widened sourcing options and tightened cold chain handling to ensure fresh meat reaches stores in time for the Eid rush.

The focus for shoppers is availability, freshness and price stability, particularly during a period when household demand for lamb, mutton, beef and value-added meat products typically rises.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

LuLu uses chartered flights

LuLu Group said it begins Eid Al Adha preparations well in advance and sources meat from a diversified network of international markets, mainly Australia, New Zealand, India, South Africa and other key origins.

The retailer said its sourcing offices in more than 25 countries allow it to procure directly from certified farms and approved slaughterhouses that follow halal and international food safety standards.

“To ensure speed and freshness, we utilise special chartered flights for meat imports. Upon arrival, products are handled through our advanced cold chain infrastructure and distributed efficiently to stores, maintaining optimal temperature and hygiene standards throughout,” a LuLu spokesperson said.

The company said it follows a planned, demand-led supply approach, with consignments timed closer to peak requirement periods to maintain freshness and availability.

LuLu did not disclose import volumes, but said its global sourcing network allows it to maintain supply across categories and keep prices stable during the festive season without significant increases.

VIVA plans three to four months ahead

VIVA Supermarket said it sources fresh meat through local and international suppliers across India, Pakistan, Australia, South Africa and Brazil, depending on availability and customer preference.

The discount grocery chain said procurement is planned three to four months in advance, based on sales forecasts, seasonality and store requirements.

The retailer also imports smaller, frequent batches with lead times of a few days, a model it said helps protect freshness, reduce wastage and respond quickly to changes in demand.

“Given the seasonal surge in demand during Eid and ongoing supply chain uncertainties, we plan procurement well in advance while maintaining multiple sourcing options to ensure consistent availability, competitive pricing, and uncompromised quality for customers,” VIVA said.

VIVA said it is targeting about 30% year-on-year growth during this year’s Eid period, supported by strong demand momentum.

Cold chain checks before meat reaches stores

Both retailers said food safety checks are carried out across the supply chain, from supplier selection to store delivery.

LuLu said its wholesale division Al Tayeb plays a central role in meat, poultry, seafood and FMCG imports. Al Tayeb operates 20 distribution centres across the GCC and Egypt and manages more than 7,000 SKUs through processing facilities, storage infrastructure and fleet management systems.

The group said all operations comply with government regulations and international standards, including ISO and HACCP certifications. Products are handled in controlled temperature environments during processing, storage, transport and retail display.

VIVA said every shipment goes through quality checks on arrival in the UAE, including temperature verification, hygiene inspections and product grading before distribution to stores.

“Food safety is embedded throughout our fresh meat supply chain. We source exclusively from certified suppliers and conduct strict temperature checks, hygiene inspections, and freshness assessments at every stage, from origin to arrival in-store, to ensure only high-quality, safe products reach our customers,” VIVA said.

More demand for ready-to-cook products

Retailers are also preparing for stronger demand beyond traditional fresh meat cuts.

LuLu said Eid Al Adha demand is expected to remain strong, driven by traditional consumption patterns and rising customer preference for convenience.

The retailer said it is seeing more demand for value-added and ready-to-cook products such as marinated meats, burger patties and sausages, reflecting changing household habits and convenience-led shopping.

VIVA also expects a stronger Eid sales period and said its sourcing model is built to maintain availability while keeping pricing competitive.

Supermarkets are not relying on a single supply route or one country of origin. Retailers are spreading procurement across several markets, using cold chain systems and moving fresh meat closer to the Eid period to manage quality, availability and cost.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAELulu retailRetailFood

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The animal must come from livestock: sheep, goats, cows, or camels.

Why Muslims sacrifice animals every Eid Al Adha

6m read
Although celebrations have evolved over time, many Emirati traditions remain an important part of the holiday and continue to be passed down through generations

Eid Al Adha in UAE: Prayers, feasts and family fun

3m read
Charity, zakat and meat distribution highlight spirit of giving across UAE

Eid in UAE explained: Sacrifice rule, zakat, traditions

7m read
Travellers at Dubai International Airport as demand rises ahead of Eid Al Adha, with airlines gradually restoring flight capacity.

Eid travel plans? Why booking now matters more

3m read