LuLu and VIVA detail how fresh meat is sourced, flown in and checked before Eid
Dubai: UAE supermarkets are ramping up fresh meat imports ahead of Eid Al Adha, with major retailers sourcing from Australia, New Zealand, India, Pakistan, South Africa and Brazil to keep shelves stocked during one of the busiest periods for meat demand.
Retailers like LuLu Group and VIVA Supermarket said they have planned procurement in advance, widened sourcing options and tightened cold chain handling to ensure fresh meat reaches stores in time for the Eid rush.
The focus for shoppers is availability, freshness and price stability, particularly during a period when household demand for lamb, mutton, beef and value-added meat products typically rises.
LuLu Group said it begins Eid Al Adha preparations well in advance and sources meat from a diversified network of international markets, mainly Australia, New Zealand, India, South Africa and other key origins.
The retailer said its sourcing offices in more than 25 countries allow it to procure directly from certified farms and approved slaughterhouses that follow halal and international food safety standards.
“To ensure speed and freshness, we utilise special chartered flights for meat imports. Upon arrival, products are handled through our advanced cold chain infrastructure and distributed efficiently to stores, maintaining optimal temperature and hygiene standards throughout,” a LuLu spokesperson said.
The company said it follows a planned, demand-led supply approach, with consignments timed closer to peak requirement periods to maintain freshness and availability.
LuLu did not disclose import volumes, but said its global sourcing network allows it to maintain supply across categories and keep prices stable during the festive season without significant increases.
VIVA Supermarket said it sources fresh meat through local and international suppliers across India, Pakistan, Australia, South Africa and Brazil, depending on availability and customer preference.
The discount grocery chain said procurement is planned three to four months in advance, based on sales forecasts, seasonality and store requirements.
The retailer also imports smaller, frequent batches with lead times of a few days, a model it said helps protect freshness, reduce wastage and respond quickly to changes in demand.
“Given the seasonal surge in demand during Eid and ongoing supply chain uncertainties, we plan procurement well in advance while maintaining multiple sourcing options to ensure consistent availability, competitive pricing, and uncompromised quality for customers,” VIVA said.
VIVA said it is targeting about 30% year-on-year growth during this year’s Eid period, supported by strong demand momentum.
Both retailers said food safety checks are carried out across the supply chain, from supplier selection to store delivery.
LuLu said its wholesale division Al Tayeb plays a central role in meat, poultry, seafood and FMCG imports. Al Tayeb operates 20 distribution centres across the GCC and Egypt and manages more than 7,000 SKUs through processing facilities, storage infrastructure and fleet management systems.
The group said all operations comply with government regulations and international standards, including ISO and HACCP certifications. Products are handled in controlled temperature environments during processing, storage, transport and retail display.
VIVA said every shipment goes through quality checks on arrival in the UAE, including temperature verification, hygiene inspections and product grading before distribution to stores.
“Food safety is embedded throughout our fresh meat supply chain. We source exclusively from certified suppliers and conduct strict temperature checks, hygiene inspections, and freshness assessments at every stage, from origin to arrival in-store, to ensure only high-quality, safe products reach our customers,” VIVA said.
Retailers are also preparing for stronger demand beyond traditional fresh meat cuts.
LuLu said Eid Al Adha demand is expected to remain strong, driven by traditional consumption patterns and rising customer preference for convenience.
The retailer said it is seeing more demand for value-added and ready-to-cook products such as marinated meats, burger patties and sausages, reflecting changing household habits and convenience-led shopping.
VIVA also expects a stronger Eid sales period and said its sourcing model is built to maintain availability while keeping pricing competitive.
Supermarkets are not relying on a single supply route or one country of origin. Retailers are spreading procurement across several markets, using cold chain systems and moving fresh meat closer to the Eid period to manage quality, availability and cost.