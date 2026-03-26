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UAE food system adapts to shocks, supply steady despite tensions

Adaptive supply chains and strong oversight keep food flowing across the UAE

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
7 MIN READ
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UAE grocery
UAE grocery
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Dubai: The UAE’s food supply chain is holding steady amid geopolitical strain, but the real story lies in how the system is designed to adapt and not just withstand disruption.

“The UAE’s food supply chain is structurally resilient, but that resilience is adaptive rather than absolute,” said Dr Ahmed Al Hamadani, Associate Professor of Supply Chain Management at the University of Birmingham. “Its strength lies in reconfiguring supply flows rather than relying on static self-sufficiency.”

That adaptive strength is supported by structural buffers built into the system. Saif Yousif Khamis Al Naqbi, Group CEO sahabschool.com and halarain.com, said the UAE’s resilience rests on “strategic reserves, diversified sourcing, and world-class logistics,” adding that the country holds around six months of strategic stock for essential goods.

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He said the real pressure point shifts over time. “The issue will shift from ‘Do we have food?’ to ‘How expensive and how efficiently can we keep replacing it?’”

Recent weeks have already seen Gulf importers reroute cargo through Fujairah, Khor Fakkan and Sohar, while tapping into Red Sea gateways and land-sea corridors. These alternatives keep goods moving, though they introduce higher costs, tighter capacity and added coordination.

The system continues to function, but at a growing operational cost that may eventually be passed on to consumers.

As a system, the UAE’s food supply chain is not only resilient; it is becoming increasingly adaptive, coordinated, and strategically governed. That combination is what strengthens food security in practice: not eliminating risk, but building the capability to anticipate, absorb, and reconfigure in response to it, ensuring continuity even under sustained global disruption.
Dr. Ahmed Al Hamadani
Dr. Ahmed Al Hamadani
Dr. Ahmed Al Hamadani Associate Professor - Supply Chain Management | Program Director - MSc Supply Chain Management at the University of Birmingham

Retailers execute the shift in real time

That adaptive model is playing out across supermarket shelves in the UAE, where retailers are adjusting sourcing and logistics without visible disruption to shoppers. The rerouting strategy itself builds on existing trade corridors and supplier relationships.

“In the near term, the UAE is most likely to lean harder on the suppliers and corridors it already knows well rather than invent completely new ones,” Al Naqbi said, pointing to Europe, India, Brazil, the United States and Saudi Arabia as core supply bases.

Oman’s Sohar port is emerging as a key bypass route when pressure builds inside the Gulf, while India remains central to food security flows.

“Across Carrefour’s network in the UAE, operations continue as normal, with stores open, shelves well stocked, and supply chains operating as designed,” said Ahmed Galal Ismail, CEO, Majid Al Futtaim Holding, which operates Carrefour in the UAE.

From our operational perspective, we maintain strong sourcing partnerships across Europe, the UK, Australia, South Africa, India, Sri Lanka, Southeast Asia, and other key markets. Our supply chain is inherently diversified, with approximately 40% via sea, 20% air cargo, 20% land transport, and 20% local sourcing. This structure allows us to quickly reroute supplies when needed.
Saifee Rupawala, CEO of Lulu Retail
Saifee Rupawala, CEO of Lulu Retail
Saifee Rupawala CEO of Lulu Retail

“Our supply chain is built on diversified sourcing, strong partnerships, and continuous replenishment rather than static stockpiling. This allows us to respond quickly by increasing replenishment cycles and adjusting sourcing where needed.”

That ability to rebalance supply is supported by years of investment in regional and local sourcing, bringing supply lines closer to market and reducing exposure to single routes.

Lulu Retail operates on a similar basis, with sourcing spread across more than 40 countries and multiple transport modes.

“Even if critical corridors such as the Strait of Hormuz face sustained pressure, we can rebalance supply through alternative shipping routes, air cargo, and regional land transport,” said Saifee Rupawala, CEO of Lulu Retail.

The group’s mix of sea, air, land and local sourcing allows it to reroute shipments quickly, with chartered cargo flights and vessels already deployed for essential and perishable items.

Infrastructure absorbs the shock

The UAE’s logistics backbone is central to this resilience, allowing large volumes of goods to be redirected without disrupting availability.

That capacity is supported by significant infrastructure depth. Jebel Ali handled around 15.55 million TEU in 2025, while Khalifa Port’s container capacity reached 9.6 million TEU. Fujairah adds an additional layer of resilience with grain storage outside the Strait of Hormuz.

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Al Naqbi said this creates real shock absorption through port redundancy and multi-modal flexibility, although constraints emerge during prolonged disruption.

“Smaller alternative ports do not match the scale and fluidity of Jebel Ali, which creates congestion risk,” he said, adding that perishables and cold-chain cargo remain the most vulnerable segments.

Challenges remain concentrated in perishables, where shorter shelf life demands faster movement and tighter coordination. Retailers are responding with greater use of air freight, stronger cold-chain systems, and more precise demand forecasting.

Dr Al Hamadani noted that the system is designed to keep goods flowing, even when efficiency takes a back seat.

“Rerouting through alternative ports preserves continuity, but with higher costs and longer lead times,” he said.

The National Food Security Strategy 2051 remains the umbrella framework, while projects like Food Tech Valley, the “Plant the Emirates” programme, new grain facilities at Khalifa Port, and advanced logistics hubs in Dubai show that the UAE is trying to build resilience across production, storage, processing, and distribution at the same time. So the long-term direction is very clear: less dependence on a narrow set of suppliers, more infrastructure outside chokepoints, and more domestic capability in areas where technology can compensate for geography.
Saif Yousif Khamis
Saif Yousif Khamis
Saif Yousif Khamis Al Naqbi Group CEO sahabschool.com and halarain.com

Prices are stable, but pressure is building

Consumers have yet to see meaningful price increases across most categories, with retailers and authorities working together to contain cost pressures.

“Our continued investment in local and regional supply chains, alongside strong relationships with local producers and suppliers, places us in a strong position to ensure consistent product availability while helping to shield customers by absorbing a significant share of cost increases,” Ismail said.

Rupawala said there have been no price increases so far, supported by long-term supplier agreements and efficient procurement strategies.

Still, the underlying pressures are building. Higher freight costs, longer routes and global commodity trends are gradually feeding into the system.

“If disruption persists, the risk is not shortage, but selective price inflation as the system shifts from efficiency to risk management,” Dr Al Hamadani said.

Global signals are already pointing to rising cost pressures. The FAO Food Price Index moved higher in February 2026, with cereals, meat and vegetable oils all gaining. Fertiliser costs have also risen, adding to forward pricing risks.

Al Naqbi said retail stability in the UAE reflects delayed transmission rather than absence of pressure.

“Retail stability in the UAE today does not mean global pressure disappears. It usually means the pass-through is delayed, softened, or partially absorbed,” he said.

He expects early pressure to show up in imported perishables, proteins and edible oils before becoming more visible across categories.

Strong oversight keeps markets in check

Authorities have stepped up monitoring to ensure that supply remains stable and pricing remains fair.

More than 8,000 inspection campaigns were conducted between late February and mid-March, resulting in warnings and fines aimed at preventing unjustified price increases. Officials are also tracking daily stock levels across key food items and coordinating closely with suppliers and retailers.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri said protecting consumers remains a priority, with enforcement and oversight scaled up to match the current environment.

The current situation is accelerating a broader transition in how the UAE approaches food security. Dr Al Hamadani said the country is moving away from a traditional import-dependent model toward a more dynamic system built on diversification, local production, and coordinated governance.

“The UAE’s food supply chain is not only resilient; it is becoming increasingly adaptive, coordinated, and strategically governed,” he said.

Retailers are aligning with that shift by expanding local sourcing, strengthening regional supply chains and investing in technology-driven logistics.

That shift is already visible across policy and infrastructure. The UAE is expanding east-coast storage outside Hormuz, strengthening trade corridors with partners such as India, and investing in food technology and controlled-environment agriculture.

“The UAE is moving away from simply importing more and hoping markets stay open,” Al Naqbi said, pointing to initiatives such as Food Tech Valley and expanded grain facilities.

The result is a system that does not eliminate risk, but manages it in a way that keeps goods available and markets stable. Pressure points remain, particularly around cost and complexity, but the core objective remains intact. Food continues to move, and shelves remain stocked.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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