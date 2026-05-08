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M42 and Mubadala Bio’s GMSC sign deal to strengthen UAE medical supply chains

Partnership to build resilient, locally driven medical supply chains in the UAE

Last updated:
Ali Al Hammadi, Reporter
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GMSC to manage integrated sourcing, logistics and distribution across M42 network
GMSC to manage integrated sourcing, logistics and distribution across M42 network

M42 and Global Medical Supply Chain have signed an outsourcing agreement aimed at strengthening medical supply chain services across M42’s healthcare network in the UAE.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of Make it in the Emirates 2026 and supports the UAE’s efforts to strengthen local industries, improve supply chain resilience and build a more advanced healthcare system.

Under the agreement, Global Medical Supply Chain (GMSC), a subsidiary of Mubadala Bio, will manage an integrated medical supply chain model across M42’s healthcare facilities.

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The partnership will cover sourcing, procurement, warehousing, inventory management and distribution of pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and healthcare consumables.

Officials said the collaboration is expected to improve operational efficiency, reduce supply disruption risks and strengthen access to medical products across healthcare facilities.

Supporting local capabilities

The agreement was signed by Dimitris Moulavasilis, Group Chief Executive Officer of M42, and Hamad Husein Al Marzooqi, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala Bio.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Sheikh Zayed bin Mansour bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Head of Strategic Collaborations at M42, and Dr Bakheet Al Katheeri, Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala’s UAE Investments platform.

Dr Al Katheeri said the agreement supports the UAE’s long-term goal of building a strong and self-sustaining healthcare and life sciences sector.

“By combining Mubadala Bio’s specialised capabilities with M42’s scale, we are strengthening supply chain resilience while supporting national health security and industrial growth,” he said.

Improving healthcare operations

Moulavasilis said strong and reliable supply chains are an important part of M42’s healthcare ecosystem.

“Collaborations like this are central to our mission of reimagining healthcare through innovation and operational excellence,” he said.

He added that the partnership would help improve patient care while supporting the UAE’s localisation ambitions.

Al Marzooqi said the agreement reflects Mubadala Bio’s commitment to providing integrated pharmaceutical logistics services across the UAE.

“Through GMSC, we are enabling more resilient supply chain systems that ensure healthcare providers have reliable access to high-quality medical products,” he said.

Future-ready healthcare

As part of the agreement, GMSC will work closely with M42’s clinical and operational teams to improve demand forecasting and inventory visibility across the network.

Officials said the partnership is expected to create a more resilient healthcare supply system while helping the UAE strengthen in-country capabilities and support long-term growth in the sector.

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HealthAbu Dhabi

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