Mubadala invests $325 million in UK offshore wind project Hornsea 3

The United Kingdom is the world’s largest offshore wind market outside China and has targeted up to 50 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030 as part of its net-zero strategy.

Hornsea 3 is the third large-scale offshore wind development by Ørsted in the Hornsea zone in the North Sea and is expected to generate enough electricity to supply more than 3.3 million UK homes.

Mubadala said the investment follows Apollo-managed funds acquiring a 50% stake in the joint venture holding the project, while Danish renewable energy developer Ørsted will retain the remaining 50% and continue leading development, construction and operations.

Hornsea 3, located off the Norfolk coast in eastern England, is expected to become the world’s largest single offshore wind farm once completed, with planned generation capacity of 2.9 gigawatts.

“As electricity demand continues to grow, projects of this scale will play a critical role in expanding generation capacity and supporting the transition to a more sustainable energy system,” El Jazzar said.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.