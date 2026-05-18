Award of power purchase agreement for the continuous renewable energy project in Mahout and Duqm

Project to deliver round-the-clock clean power, pave way for Oman’s future energy systems
Nama Power and Water Procurement and O-Green celebrated the signing of the award of the Power Purchase Agreement for the Continuous Renewable Energy Project, combining wind, solar and battery energy storage systems in the wilayats of Mahout and Duqm, with a total installed generation capacity of 2.7 gigawatts. The signing ceremony was held under the patronage of Sultan bin Salim bin Said Al Habsi, Minister of Finance.
The award letter was signed on behalf of Nama Power and Water Procurement by Ahmed bin Salim Al Abri, Chief Executive Officer, and on behalf of O-Green by Mustafa bin Mohammed Al Hinai, Chief Executive Officer.
The project marks a pivotal step in the evolution of the Sultanate of Oman’s renewable energy strategy, moving from standalone solar and wind projects towards integrated clean-energy systems capable of delivering stable and reliable electricity around the clock. It also establishes a strategic platform to support the growth of energy-intensive sectors, including data centres, advanced computing, advanced industries and green fuels.
The project is considered one of the world’s largest hybrid continuous renewable energy projects, combining wind, solar and battery energy storage systems. By integrating renewable resources with advanced storage technologies, the project is designed to provide stable and reliable electricity supply on a round-the-clock basis.
The project has been designed to integrate solar photovoltaic generation, wind power and battery energy storage systems, and is expected to provide a firm supply capacity of nearly 770 megawatts. This level of reliability will pave the way for greater integration of renewable energy sources, supporting Oman’s carbon-emission reduction targets under Oman Vision 2040.
The project is also expected to strengthen the Sultanate of Oman’s position among the leading countries developing large-scale integrated renewable energy systems capable of delivering stable, clean and dispatchable power. By combining Oman’s rich renewable energy resources with advanced storage technologies, the project will help address intermittency challenges associated with solar and wind energy, while supporting wider integration of clean power into the national grid.
Mustafa bin Mohammed Al Hinai, Chief Executive Officer of O-Green, said, “We are pleased to sign the award of this agreement, which represents an important milestone in accelerating the implementation of continuous renewable energy projects in the Sultanate of Oman, in line with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, which receives the Royal care and attention of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, may Allah protect and preserve him.”
He added, “This project embodies national efforts to optimise the use of Oman’s abundant renewable energy resources and transform them into practical projects that support a low-carbon economy. The agreement also reflects growing confidence in O-Green’s ability to develop integrated clean-energy solutions that combine solar power, wind power and battery energy storage systems.”
Ahmed bin Salim Al Abri, Chief Executive Officer of Nama Power and Water Procurement, said, “The Continuous Renewable Energy Project represents an important step in the transformation journey of Oman’s energy sector. The award of the project to a local developer also presents an integrated model that combines solar power, wind power and battery energy storage technologies to provide stable and renewable electricity supply around the clock.”
He added, “The project will contribute to enhancing the capacity of the electricity grid to accommodate more clean-energy sources, while supporting Oman’s sustainability and carbon-neutrality targets. Nama Power and Water Procurement will continue its role in enabling reliable and economically efficient power and water procurement solutions that meet the Sultanate’s growing demand.”
O-Green is a national renewable energy platform established as a strategic partnership between OQ Alternative Energy and Naqaa Sustainable Energy. The company focuses on accelerating clean-energy project delivery, enhancing energy security, maximising in-country value and building national capabilities across the renewable energy value chain.
O-Green’s scope includes the development of solar and wind energy projects, as well as the localisation of renewable energy technologies and related industries, including wind turbines and their components. The development and operation of data centres powered by clean energy also represents one of the key pillars of the company’s portfolio.
O-Green’s project portfolio exceeds 11 gigawatts of solar and wind generation projects, in addition to 4.5 gigawatt-hours of battery energy storage capacity. To date, the company has secured more than 3.3 gigawatts of generation capacity and 2.4 gigawatt-hours of storage capacity, reflecting its growing role in supporting net-zero targets and strengthening the Sultanate of Oman’s position as a clean-energy hub and catalyst for future industries across continents.
Nama Power and Water Procurement is the sole procurer of power and water capacity and output in the Sultanate of Oman. The company is responsible for ensuring the economic provision of power and water production capacity to meet the Sultanate’s growing demand, while supporting the development of renewable energy projects and a more sustainable power system.