Award of power purchase agreement for the continuous renewable energy project in Mahout and Duqm

Mustafa bin Mohammed Al Hinai, Chief Executive Officer of O-Green, said, “We are pleased to sign the award of this agreement, which represents an important milestone in accelerating the implementation of continuous renewable energy projects in the Sultanate of Oman, in line with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, which receives the Royal care and attention of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, may Allah protect and preserve him.”