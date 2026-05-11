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Oman to establish $250 million EV wiring and battery cell project in Duqm

The two-phase project will produce 60,000 vehicles annually

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Valued at approximately $250 million, the project will be developed in two phases and is expected to reach an annual production capacity of 60,000 vehicles and 1.6 million battery cells upon completion of phase II.
Valued at approximately $250 million, the project will be developed in two phases and is expected to reach an annual production capacity of 60,000 vehicles and 1.6 million battery cells upon completion of phase II.
Bloomberg

Oman’s Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ) has signed an investment usufruct agreement with Korean EV technology company EL B&T to establish an electric vehicle and battery cell manufacturing project in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm.

Valued at approximately $250 million, the project will be developed in two phases and is expected to reach an annual production capacity of 60,000 vehicles and 1.6 million battery cells upon completion of phase II, Oman News Agency (ONA) reported.

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The first phase covers an area of about 467,000 square metres, while an additional 429,000 square metres has been allocated for the second phase.

The project forms part of Oman’s efforts to expand industrial investment and strengthen its position in advanced manufacturing and electric vehicle supply chains within the Duqm economic zone.

The project is expected to support the development of an integrated industrial ecosystem for the electric vehicle sector in the zone by strengthening value chains linked to batteries and other components, helping attract complementary industries in the future.

During Phase I, the project will focus on meeting demand in the local market in Oman, with gradual expansion planned towards the GCC, Middle East, and North African markets.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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