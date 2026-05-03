“As we deliver on this phase of growth, we are bringing together leading EPC contractors with 70 top UAE manufacturers to enhance accountability, maximise in country value and ensure Made in the Emirates products are first-choice across our projects, and are at the core of how we procure, build and execute. We invite partners who can move at the pace of the UAE’s ambitions, match flawless execution with rock-steady reliability and demonstrate an unwavering focus on local value creation to join us in this new chapter of our journey.”