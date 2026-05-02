Platform highlights Dh168 billion in opportunities across 12 strategic sectors
ADNEC Group has announced the completion of its preparations to host the fifth edition of the “Make it in the Emirates 2026” platform, set to take place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from 4 to 7 May.
This edition, organised in collaboration with a number of strategic partners, is the largest in the event’s history. It spans 12 strategic industrial sectors and brings together leading innovators, manufacturers, and investors, reinforcing its role in accelerating industrial development and fostering innovation.
The Group confirmed the venue’s readiness to receive large numbers of visitors, with integrated solutions including free parking and transport services, alongside the implementation of smart systems for facility management and traffic optimisation. Enhanced security measures have also been put in place to ensure a seamless and safe experience.
ADNEC Group’s subsidiaries will deliver comprehensive services for exhibitors and visitors, including stand design, technical and logistical support, as well as hospitality solutions—contributing to the event’s success and strengthening its position as a global industrial platform.
A platform where advanced technology meets national ambition and practical execution.
Marking its fifth anniversary, “Make it in the Emirates 2026” stands out as a leading national platform for industrial transformation—designed to turn ambition into production and enable large-scale industrial growth.
Aligned with the UAE’s industrial strategy, the platform brings together advanced technology, national ambition, and practical implementation. It supports the growth of local industry, deepens industrial value chains, and empowers companies of all sizes to manufacture, scale, and export from the UAE.
Abu Dhabi will host the fifth edition of the “Make it in the Emirates 2026” forum and exhibition from 4 to 7 May 2026 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi—its largest edition to date.
The platform aims to advance industrial transformation and support the “Operation 300bn” initiative by showcasing investment opportunities to localise more than 5,000 products, with participation from over 1,000 exhibitors across 12 advanced industrial sectors.
Scale of Participation: The largest edition yet, with over 1,162 exhibitors—an increase of 42% compared to the previous year—across 88,000 square metres.
Industrial Focus: Covers 12 vital sectors, including food industries, pharmaceuticals, defence, advanced technology and artificial intelligence, and future energy.
Investment Opportunities: Pre-procurement agreements exceeding AED 168 billion aimed at developing local supply chains.
Startups: Dedicated support through the “Make it in the Emirates” startup platform and competition to showcase innovative technological solutions.
Organisers: Hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, in collaboration with ADNEC Group, ADNOC, and Abu Dhabi Investment Office.
To participate or register attendance, visit the official 'Make it in the Emirates 2026' website.
Last week, the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology hosted the “Industrial Resilience and Supply Chain Continuity Forum” in Abu Dhabi, with high-level participation from ministries, relevant entities, industry leaders, experts, and CEOs.
The forum was held as part of ongoing preparations for the fifth edition of “Make it in the Emirates,” taking place from 4 to 7 May 2026 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. The event is hosted by the Ministry and organised by ADNEC Group, a subsidiary of Modon, in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Abu Dhabi Investment Office, and ADNOC Group.
Over five years, the platform has embodied sustained efforts to develop and modernise the industrial sector in line with a well-defined national industrial strategy—laying strong foundations that enable the UAE to navigate global trade shifts and transform challenges into opportunities that enhance competitiveness.
Does your startup have innovative technologies and advanced solutions to showcase on a leading industrial platform?
“Make it in the Emirates 2026” is your gateway to growth, offering startups two main participation tracks, direct engagement with industry leaders, strategic exposure, and opportunities to accelerate expansion.
Explore the options below and apply to the track that best aligns with your ambitions:
Startup Platform 2026: Connect with industry leaders, explore collaboration opportunities, and become part of a dynamic innovation ecosystem...
The Startups Platform at Make it in the Emirates 2026 serves as a dedicated hub to showcase startups, innovators, and entrepreneurs across the UAE. The platform supports the mission of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology by strengthening the national industrial ecosystem—through highlighting innovation, enabling commercial opportunities, and unlocking investment prospects for companies and individuals contributing to the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology and the Make it in the Emirates initiative.
The platform enables startups and innovators to:
Showcase products, technologies, and prototypes to strategic partners, investors, and industry leaders.
Connect with buyers, enablers, and government entities to explore pilot opportunities, partnerships, and expansion.
Participate in workshops, founders’ sessions, and tailored events designed to support growth and enhance readiness.
Access an integrated ecosystem that brings together startups, innovators, academics, investors, incubators, and industrial partners.
Applications are open to:
UAE-registered startups (holding a valid commercial or industrial license), or
Individual student innovators in the UAE (required to submit an Emirates ID and student ID).
Projects or advanced innovations must align with and support the UAE’s industrial and technological priorities, including but not limited to:
Advanced and emerging technologies (such as artificial intelligence, robotics, automation, and Industry 4.0)
Sustainability, circular economy solutions, and environmentally friendly materials
Product design, prototyping, or patented inventions
Startups
Individuals (Students)
Present your ideas, compete for recognition, and gain exposure among investors, major companies, and relevant government entities.... The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology invites startups to participate in the “Make it in the Emirates 2026” competition to showcase their solutions and technologies, with a focus on driving innovation in smart manufacturing.
This competition is open to both international and local startups.
Electric mobility and batteries
Autonomous systems and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)
Industrial robotics
Digital twin and smart manufacturing
Industrial cybersecurity
Startups will be assessed based on:
Innovative Solutions: Demonstrating novel and distinctive approaches to addressing key challenges.
Scalability: Presenting business models capable of growth and adaptability to market demands.
Sustainability: Contributing to environmental, social, or economic sustainability.
Market Expansion Potential: Evidencing clear demand in target markets.
Competitive Advantage: Offering strong, differentiated value propositions that reinforce market position.
Economic Contribution: Aligning with national agendas and supporting strategic priorities.
Applicants must be startups operating between Technology Readiness Levels (TRL) 3–9, with validated visions and directions that demonstrate real-world applicability and strong scalability potential. Proposed solutions must be based on artificial intelligence technologies.
The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology has announced the agenda for the fifth edition of “Make it in the Emirates 2026,” the largest since the platform’s launch. The event will feature 1,162 exhibitors—an increase of 61% compared to last year—across 88,000 square meters, reflecting a 30% growth in exhibition space.
Small and medium-sized enterprises account for approximately 60% of participating companies, underscoring the platform’s pivotal role in empowering this vital sector and enhancing the resilience of the industrial ecosystem.