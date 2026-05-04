This morning, the fifth edition of the “Make it in the Emirates 2026” platform officially opened at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), under the theme “Advanced Industry,” marking the largest edition of this leading industrial platform in the UAE. The event features the participation of 1,245 exhibitors, and this year’s edition will be distinguished by the announcement of the “Purchase Opportunities” initiative, which aims to localize 5,000 products within the UAE.

The event is expected to attract approximately 120,000 visitors over its four days, from May 4 to May 7. It will feature participation from ministers, business leaders, investors, industrialists, and innovators. The platform will also host more than 2,000 specialized artisans and showcase over 5,000 products, marking a 4% increase compared to the previous edition. In addition, more than 50 panel discussions, forums, and workshops will be organized, with small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and entrepreneurs accounting for 61% of total participants.

Abdulla Rasheed Editor - Abu Dhabi

Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.