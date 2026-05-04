This year’s edition will be distinguished by the 'Purchase Opportunities' initiative
This morning, the fifth edition of the “Make it in the Emirates 2026” platform officially opened at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), under the theme “Advanced Industry,” marking the largest edition of this leading industrial platform in the UAE. The event features the participation of 1,245 exhibitors, and this year’s edition will be distinguished by the announcement of the “Purchase Opportunities” initiative, which aims to localize 5,000 products within the UAE.
The event, taking place from May 4 to May 7, brings together ministers, business leaders, investors, industrialists, innovators, youth, and media representatives.
This year’s edition spans an exhibition area of 88,000 square meters, representing a 30% increase compared to last year. The number of exhibitors has risen to 1,245, reflecting a 73% increase compared to 2025, with participants representing all seven emirates of the UAE.
The event is expected to attract approximately 120,000 visitors over its four days, from May 4 to May 7. It will feature participation from ministers, business leaders, investors, industrialists, and innovators. The platform will also host more than 2,000 specialized artisans and showcase over 5,000 products, marking a 4% increase compared to the previous edition. In addition, more than 50 panel discussions, forums, and workshops will be organized, with small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and entrepreneurs accounting for 61% of total participants.
The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology is hosting the “Make it in the Emirates 2026” platform in partnership with the Ministry of Culture, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, ADNOC, L’IMAD platform, and organized by ADNEC Group.
The Ministry has also unveiled a series of initiatives aimed at enhancing the resilience of the UAE’s industrial sector and supporting companies amid the current volatile economic environment. These initiatives include the next generation of the National In-Country Value (ICV) Program, the Industrial Technology Transformation Index, as well as new financing programs.
The “Make it in the Emirates” platform represents a practical model of the UAE’s efforts to strengthen industrial resilience and reinforce its position as a regional and global hub for advanced manufacturing. The unprecedented scale of this year’s edition reflects the country’s long-term industrial vision and its commitment to building an economy driven by production and innovation.
The platform covers 12 priority industrial sectors, including advanced manufacturing, energy, aviation, defense, pharmaceuticals, mobility, and sustainable materials.
“Make it in the Emirates” supports the UAE’s industrial strategy by serving as a national mechanism to transform ambitions into tangible projects and opportunities, bringing together priorities, capabilities, and industrial opportunities under one umbrella.
It also highlights the role of reliable supply chains, scalable national companies, and local innovations in delivering tangible economic impact, supported by government demand and a commitment to sustainable industrial growth.
Operational teams at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) are working in line with the highest international standards to ensure a seamless experience for both visitors and exhibitors. Leveraging AI-powered facility management systems, a range of innovative solutions has been implemented to ensure smooth traffic flow, optimize parking systems, and enhance space distribution across the venue. Security measures have also been strengthened to ensure the safety and comfort of all participants throughout the event.
Capital 360 Event Experiences, the Group’s event experience management arm, plays a pivotal role in the success of the 2026 edition of “Make it in the Emirates.” It provides a comprehensive suite of services, including custom-designed exhibition stands, advanced installation solutions, and full corporate identity and branding coverage across the venue. It also manages sponsor events and delivers comprehensive technical and production services to exhibitors, ensuring a seamless, high-impact experience from planning through execution.
As the venue’s official hospitality provider, Capital Hospitality will offer a premium range of services throughout the event. Visitors will enjoy diverse food and beverage options via indoor and outdoor food trucks, quick-service outlets, and VIP lounges, delivering an exceptional hospitality experience. These thoughtfully designed services aim to enhance networking opportunities and create a positive environment for all exhibitors, participants, and visitors.
“Make it in the Emirates 2026,” the UAE’s national platform for industrial growth and transformation, has announced the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) as a hosting partner for its fifth and largest edition, taking place from May 4 to May 7, 2026, at ADNEC Abu Dhabi.
During this year’s edition, ADIO will sign a number of memoranda of understanding and strategic partnerships across various sectors, including autonomous systems, energy, and finance, reflecting the UAE’s ability to attract and develop industrial partnerships in key sectors.