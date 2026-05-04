A central focus of this year’s event will be the localisation of more than 4,800 products. The aim is to give manufacturers clearer visibility on priority goods that can be produced in the UAE, reducing dependence on imports across key categories.

The fifth edition of the UAE’s flagship industrial platform runs from May 4 to 7 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. It is hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office and ADNOC Group.

Since the launch of Operation 300Bn in 2021, the UAE’s industrial exports have doubled to Dh262 billion in 2025, growing at more than 25% year on year. Medium and high-tech exports reached Dh92 billion, exceeding the 2031 target six years ahead of schedule. The ICV programme has redirected more than Dh473 billion into the national economy.

The expansion of the National In-Country Value programme will also direct more spending into the local economy. The programme is being extended as a mandatory framework across federal government entities and national companies with at least 25% direct or indirect federal ownership.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.