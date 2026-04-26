The framework outlines a system for leave types, durations, eligibility and procedures
Abu Dhabi: Government employees in Abu Dhabi capital will be entitled to 15 types of leave under a new, detailed framework introduced by the Abu Dhabi Government Enablement Department, as part of the executive regulations of Law No. (8) of 2025 on human resources.
The framework establishes a comprehensive system governing leave types, durations, eligibility and administrative procedures, in a move to balance employee wellbeing with organisational efficiency.
Annual leave is a key pillar of the system, with employees entitled to between 22 and 30 working days per year depending on grade. Those in grade five and above receive 30 days, while employees in grades six and seven are entitled to 22 days.
Employees must complete their probation period before being granted annual leave, although exceptions may be made by the head of the entity.
Approval of annual leave must be issued within seven working days of submission, failing which it is automatically considered approved. Government entities may also grant employees their full annual leave balance at the start of the year. Employees may request to receive their salary in advance for leave periods of no less than 15 working days, provided the amount does not exceed their end-of-service entitlement.
The regulations set out seven conditions for annual leave eligibility, alongside seven cases where entitlement does not apply. These include periods spent on study leave or full-time leave, extended authorised leave exceeding two months in a year, absence from work, imprisonment under a court ruling in certain cases, time served during probation if employment is terminated for unsuitability, and periods worked after the official end of service.
Employees are required to use their annual leave within the year it is granted. Any unused balance is automatically carried forward to the following year, up to a maximum of half the annual entitlement.
Carry-over beyond this limit may be approved by the head of the entity based on operational needs, but in all cases the accumulated balance must not exceed the employee’s annual entitlement. Employees returning from national service must use their accrued leave within 12 months.
The framework also allows for financial compensation in specific cases. Employees may receive a cash allowance for unused leave that has not been carried forward, subject to supervisor recommendation and budget availability, typically within the first quarter of the financial year. Upon termination of service, employees are entitled to compensation for unused leave based on their daily salary, calculated on the basis of seven calendar days for every five working days.
In addition, employees with disabilities are granted an extra five days of annual leave each year. Leave entitlements are also adjusted in line with promotions, effective from the date of promotion.
Leave categories
The regulations define a broad range of other leave categories with fixed durations. These include 12 days for work-related injury leave, 10 days for marriage leave, three months for maternity leave, three months for adoption leave, six days for paternity leave, 10 days for bereavement leave, four months and 10 days for the waiting period (iddah), 15 days for Hajj leave, and three months for companion leave.
Study leave provisions include three days for examinations within the UAE and up to 15 days for exams abroad, as well as 30 days for full-time study leave. Unpaid leave may also be granted, subject to approval.
Sick leave is capped at 15 working days per year with full pay. Employees may take up to two days per instance without a medical certificate, provided this does not exceed 10 days annually. Longer absences require certification from the relevant health authority.
Certain medical conditions may be exempt from the annual cap, with leave granted based on official medical assessment.
If an employee’s sick leave exceeds six months in a year, the government entity may refer them to a health authority to assess fitness for work or consider termination on medical grounds.
Reduced working hours of up to two hours per day may also be approved for health reasons, based on medical recommendations, and are counted within official working hours. Medical cases are reviewed periodically, typically every three months.
The regulations stipulate that all leave is calculated according to the Gregorian calendar and includes official public holidays unless otherwise specified. Employees remain in continuous service during approved leave, with end-of-service benefits continuing to accrue. Pension contributions for UAE nationals also continue during leave, unless otherwise stated.
Employees are not permitted to be absent outside the approved leave framework and must return to work immediately after their leave ends. Failure to do so may result in being classified as absent, with applicable legal consequences. Government entities may also grant multiple types of leave consecutively, in line with the rules and conditions set out in the regulations.