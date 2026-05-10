Abu Dhabi reports record volunteerism milestones during UAE’s Year of Community 2025
The Department of Community Development (DCD) in Abu Dhabi has announced the restructuring of volunteer work regulations across the emirate, defining 11 rights for volunteers alongside seven obligations and responsibilities. The initiative aims to encourage volunteering as a social service while obligating all government and private entities to support this direction, promote volunteer opportunities, attract volunteers, and establish clear regulatory conditions.
Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, approved the amended Volunteer Work Policy for the emirate.
The revised policy outlines 11 rights for volunteers and seven obligations, while also introducing seven volunteering pathways, including individual volunteering, corporate volunteering, virtual volunteering, specialized volunteering, emergency volunteering, overseas volunteering, and institutional volunteering.
The Department emphasized that the Volunteer Work Policy aims to create an effective volunteering environment in Abu Dhabi by raising awareness and promoting a culture of volunteerism to strengthen social cohesion and solidarity, benefiting society as a whole. The policy also seeks to encourage volunteer work, empower the volunteering sector through modern technology, and establish safeguards that ensure both the encouragement and protection of volunteers.
The policy identifies five core objectives for volunteer work in the emirate:
Establish volunteering as a key element of Abu Dhabi’s social fabric.
Promote participation in volunteer work to ensure inclusivity across all segments of society.
Enhance equality and diversity within volunteer work.
Create a safe environment for volunteering activities.
Position Abu Dhabi’s volunteering framework as a regional and global model.
The policy grants volunteers 11 key rights, including:
Registering interest in any volunteering opportunity through the electronic volunteering platform or any other approved platform.
Applying to join any volunteer team.
Receiving equal and fair treatment from volunteer-engaging entities, volunteer teams, and fellow volunteers.
Having the freedom to determine the number of hours they wish to dedicate to volunteering opportunities.
Performing volunteer hours in accordance with the nature of the volunteering opportunity, provided they do not exceed the maximum working hours stipulated under UAE Labour Law.
Receiving a clear briefing on any volunteering opportunity.
Being introduced to the equipment and facilities necessary to perform volunteer activities efficiently.
Receiving training and supervision from the entity engaging volunteers or the volunteer team regarding the volunteering opportunity.
Performing volunteer work in a safe and inclusive environment.
Obtaining written or electronic proof from the volunteer-engaging entity or volunteer team upon successfully completing a volunteering opportunity, including the volunteer’s name, the entity or team’s name, the nature of the volunteering opportunity, and the number of volunteer hours completed.
Submitting ideas and observations to the Department or any authority responsible for volunteering, evaluating volunteering opportunities and volunteer experiences, and participating in awards and recognition programs.
The amended policy also requires volunteers to adhere to seven core obligations, including:
Complying with the applicable terms and conditions.
Performing the duties and responsibilities agreed upon with the volunteer-engaging entity and volunteer team.
Accepting only volunteer tasks that fall within their level of expertise and capabilities.
Maintaining the confidentiality of information and data related to volunteer-engaging entities and beneficiaries that may be accessed during volunteer activities.
Returning all tools, equipment, data, and other items to the volunteer-engaging entity upon completion of the volunteering opportunity or termination of the volunteering agreement, whichever comes first.
Respecting local customs and traditions and treating beneficiaries with respect.
Adhering to this policy, additional terms and conditions, and any other relevant local or federal laws.
The Department of Community Development also encouraged entities engaging volunteers and volunteer teams to obtain insurance coverage before commencing volunteer activities, ensuring that such insurance is appropriate to the type and nature of the volunteering activity. This may include, but is not limited to, comprehensive third-party liability insurance, professional indemnity insurance, building and contents insurance, property insurance, and vehicle insurance.
In its annual report, Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi revealed that the Emirate of Abu Dhabi achieved record milestones in the volunteerism ecosystem during the UAE’s “Year of Community” 2025, reaffirming the emirate’s commitment to fostering a culture of giving and strengthening community participation in support of a cohesive and united society.
According to official data, the total number of registered volunteer hours in 2025 exceeded two million hours, while the number of registered volunteers reached nearly 30,000. In parallel, 3,394 volunteer opportunities were offered through the approved platform, reflecting a 34% increase in volunteer opportunities compared to 2024.
The economic value generated by volunteering during the same year exceeded Dh146 million. These figures demonstrate sustained growth compared to previous years, with volunteer hours increasing from 1.7 million hours in 2024 to more than two million hours in 2025. The economic value of volunteering also witnessed significant growth over the same period, reflecting rising levels of community participation and the consolidation of volunteer work as a key pillar within Abu Dhabi’s social development framework.
This growth comes in line with the declaration of 2025 as the “Year of Community” in the United Arab Emirates, which contributed to strengthening the spirit of social participation and uniting different segments of society around the values of giving and shared responsibility.
In this context, the Department of Community Development intensified its efforts to engage partners from government entities, third-sector organizations, and educational institutions. The department organized a series of meetings with 26 government and private entities, as well as educational institutions, aimed at enhancing awareness of community participation and volunteerism culture, while highlighting ways in which institutions and individuals can contribute to corporate and community volunteering initiatives under the “Year of Community” initiatives.