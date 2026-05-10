Registering interest in any volunteering opportunity through the electronic volunteering platform or any other approved platform.

Applying to join any volunteer team.

Receiving equal and fair treatment from volunteer-engaging entities, volunteer teams, and fellow volunteers.

Having the freedom to determine the number of hours they wish to dedicate to volunteering opportunities.

Performing volunteer hours in accordance with the nature of the volunteering opportunity, provided they do not exceed the maximum working hours stipulated under UAE Labour Law.

Receiving a clear briefing on any volunteering opportunity.

Being introduced to the equipment and facilities necessary to perform volunteer activities efficiently.

Receiving training and supervision from the entity engaging volunteers or the volunteer team regarding the volunteering opportunity.

Performing volunteer work in a safe and inclusive environment.

Obtaining written or electronic proof from the volunteer-engaging entity or volunteer team upon successfully completing a volunteering opportunity, including the volunteer’s name, the entity or team’s name, the nature of the volunteering opportunity, and the number of volunteer hours completed.