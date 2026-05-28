UAE traffic alert: Accident on Sheikh Zayed Road near Museum of the Future causes major congestion

Motorists warned to expect delays on Abu Dhabi-bound stretch of Sheikh Zayed Road
Dubai: Dubai Police on Thursday warned motorists of a traffic accident causing congestion on Sheikh Zayed Road opposite the Museum of the Future in the direction of Abu Dhabi.
The authority shared the alert on May 28 via its official X account, urging drivers travelling along the route to exercise caution and use alternative roads to avoid delays.
Emergency services are responding to the incident. Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time and reduce speed in the affected area until the situation is cleared.