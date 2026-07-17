Inside Louvre Abu Dhabi’s new Children’s Museum: A Board Game adventure

Interactive exhibition brings history, strategy and family fun together
Louvre Abu Dhabi is inviting families to discover the world of board games with its newest Children’s Museum exhibition, A Board Game Adventure. Opening on July 18, the exhibition explores how board games have brought people together for more than 5,000 years through interactive activities, original objects and hands-on experiences.
The exhibition features 24 objects from Louvre Abu Dhabi’s collection, along with loans from regional and international museums. Visitors can explore the history of board games while learning how they have been used for fun, learning and bringing families together across different cultures.
“This is a must-do family experience this summer,” said Orlane Lefeuvre, Interpretation and Creative Content Officer at Louvre Abu Dhabi. “Families will discover original board games from different periods while creating memories together.”
A wristband that unlocks every experience
Every child receives a black wristband at the entrance to the Children’s Museum.
The wristband is used throughout the exhibition by scanning it at different stations. Each scan unlocks videos, fun facts, quizzes, games and digital challenges, making every visit interactive from start to finish.
Instead of simply looking at the displays, children take part in activities as they move through each gallery, creating their own adventure along the way.
The first gallery takes visitors back in time to explore how board games began and how they spread across different parts of the world.
Families learn that board games have always been more than just entertainment. They have helped people learn new skills, solve problems and spend time together.
One of the highlights is William and Penelope Welby Playing Chess, painted by Francis Cotes in 1769. Museum educators describe it as the starting point of the exhibition, showing how board games have been part of family life for centuries.
Visitors can also see Mehen, one of the oldest known Egyptian board games, also called the Snake Game, which was played thousands of years ago.
The next gallery focuses on two well-known games: Chess and Carrom
Visitors discover the story behind chess and how it became one of the world’s most famous strategy games. The exhibition also looks at Carrom, a game enjoyed by many families in the UAE, especially during Ramadan and family gatherings.
The gallery also introduces visitors to historical figures linked to games such as Chess and Go, showing how strategy, patience and careful thinking have always played an important role.
The final indoor gallery brings history to life in a fun and interactive way
Visitors scan their wristbands in front of different artworks, where the characters on screen begin speaking and introduce themselves. Each historical figure shares a short story about their favourite game before inviting visitors to take on a challenge.
After the introduction, children head to nearby interactive tables, scan their wristbands again and choose which character they want to play against. Each challenge is different, making every game feel like a new adventure while encouraging problem-solving and strategic thinking.
Lefeuvre said these interactive experiences were designed to help children connect with history in a fun and memorable way.
“We want children to discover the stories behind every object through play,” she said. “Every family will have its own unique experience.”
The fun continues outside with larger-than-life games inspired by the exhibition
Families can step onto The Giant Board, a life-sized chessboard where visitors become part of the game by moving oversized chess pieces across the board.
Nearby, Roll the Dice challenges players to throw giant dice and add up their scores, while other outdoor games encourage families to play together, work as a team and enjoy some friendly competition.
The outdoor space gives children the chance to stay active while putting the skills they discovered inside the museum into practice.
With interactive games, historic objects and outdoor activities, A Board Game Adventure offers visitors of all ages the chance to explore the history of board games while creating new family memories.