Louvre Abu Dhabi has a summer deal for UAE residents — 30% off tickets and more

From August 1 to September 30, UAE residents can enjoy 30 per cent off
Louvre Abu Dhabi is giving UAE residents one more reason to swap the summer heat for a day of culture, creativity and family fun.
From August 1 to September 30, UAE residents can enjoy 30 per cent off general admission tickets by presenting a valid Emirates ID, making it the perfect excuse for a museum day before the new school term gets into full swing.
So, you can plan a weekend outing with the family, or an indoor activity with the kids or just hope to spend an afternoon surrounded by world-class art, the museum has packed its summer calendar with experiences for all ages.
One of the biggest highlights this season is the Children's Museum's new exhibition, A Board Game Adventure, which transforms classic ideas of play into an interactive learning experience. Designed to spark curiosity and imagination, the exhibition encourages young visitors to explore strategy, storytelling and creativity through hands-on activities.
Families can also catch Art in Motion, the museum's family-friendly film screenings that blend animation, art and culture in an engaging way for younger audiences.
The programme extends well beyond the galleries. Throughout the summer, visitors can join guided tours, creative workshops and interactive experiences that invite guests to look a little closer at the museum's collection while trying their hand at making art themselves.
For parents searching for enriching school holiday activities, the museum's summer camps continue to offer children opportunities to learn through art, culture and play in an inspiring setting.
Of course, there's also the museum itself to explore. Beneath its floating dome, visitors can wander through galleries that trace the story of human civilisation, bringing together masterpieces, historical artefacts and contemporary works from cultures around the world.
The seasonal promotion is part of Louvre Abu Dhabi's ongoing effort to make art and culture more accessible during the summer months, encouraging UAE residents to rediscover one of the country's most celebrated cultural landmarks.
With discounted entry, hands-on activities for children, films, workshops and galleries to explore, it's an easy addition to the family's end-of-summer plans, and a welcome escape from the soaring temperatures outside.
Offer at a glance
What: 30% off general admission for UAE residents
When: August 1 to September 30, 2026
Who: UAE residents with a valid Emirates ID
Highlights: A Board Game Adventure exhibition, summer camps, Art in Motion screenings, guided tours, workshops and permanent galleries.