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The Louvre Museum's Apollo Gallery reopens to public following October 2025 burglary

Once home to the French crown jewels, the lavish Apollo Gallery welcomes visitors again

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
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Dubai: The Louvre Museum's Apollo Gallery reopened to visitors on Wednesday, months after it was closed following a spectacular jewellery heist in October 2025. The gallery has welcomed the public back, but its display cases remain empty after the removal of its priceless collection.

One of the Louvre's most lavishly decorated rooms, the Apollo Gallery was once home to the French Crown Jewels. It gained worldwide attention after eight pieces valued at about $100 million were stolen in a daring daylight robbery.

"For me, it's an honour to be here on the first day," Korean tour guide Jenny Lee told news agencies, describing the burglary as "new history for the Apollo Gallery."

Scottish visitor Alison Leslie said she found the gallery "beautiful" and even preferred it without the jewels.

Although four suspects have been arrested, the stolen items have not been recovered. The remaining French Crown Jewels will be relocated to a secure, windowless exhibition space with enhanced security measures.

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