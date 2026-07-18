The driving itself is the part I was most curious about, and it held up. The car reads traffic lights well before it reaches them, easing off the accelerator the moment a green starts flashing so it rolls to a stop right as the light turns red, rather than braking hard at the last second or speeding to cross the light. U-turns were smooth and confident, and at one point, when a motorbike swerved unexpectedly nearby, the car sounded its horn on its own before I had even registered what was happening. Braking and acceleration throughout felt smooth rather than robotic.