Why the US wants self-proclaimed ‘appointed son of God’ Apollo Quiboloy extradited

The Filipino televangelist faces a sweeping US indictment that includes several charges
Dubai: The US has formally asked the Philippines to extradite Apollo Quiboloy, the controversial Filipino televangelist who calls himself the “appointed son of God,” to face a string of criminal charges filed by federal prosecutors in California.
The request, confirmed by Philippine authorities, marks the latest development in a legal case that has drawn international attention and could test the extradition treaty between the Philippines and the US.
According to a report from the Philippine News Agency, Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez said the US Department of State wants Quiboloy extradited “as soon as possible” because of the numerous cases pending against him in the US.
The extradition request has been tied to a 2021 federal indictment filed in California.
US prosecutors have accused Quiboloy of allegedly exploiting women and underage girls over several years. The superseding indictment, unsealed in November 2021, has named Quiboloy and eight other defendants and included charges of conspiracy, child sex trafficking, sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion, marriage fraud, money laundering, cash smuggling, and visa fraud.
Federal prosecutors have also alleged that women and girls were threatened with abuse and “eternal damnation” if they refused to comply with demands made by the self-proclaimed religious leader.
Following the indictment, Quiboloy has been placed on the FBI's Most Wanted fugitives list.
The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed it has received the US government's extradition request and has endorsed it to the Department of Justice (DOJ).
The DOJ said it has yet to receive complete information on the request but clarified that the Philippines has two options under Article 11 of the Philippines-US extradition treaty.
The government may postpone Quiboloy's extradition until the conclusion of his pending cases in the Philippines, subject to applicable rules of procedure. Alternatively, it may temporarily surrender him to the US for trial, subject to conditions agreed upon by both governments.
If Quiboloy is temporarily extradited, the treaty provides that he would remain in US custody during the proceedings there before being returned to the Philippines after the case concludes.
The Philippines and the US have signed an extradition treaty in November 1994 to govern the transfer of individuals wanted for criminal prosecution.
Article 11 of the treaty allows a person who is already being prosecuted or serving a sentence in the requested country to be temporarily surrendered for proceedings in the requesting country.
In addition, it has stated that the individual shall be returned after those proceedings have ended.
Quiboloy has founded the Kingdom of Jesus Christ church and was once one of the Philippines' most influential religious figures. He has served as spiritual adviser to former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte and was widely regarded as a political kingmaker.
He has long claimed to be the “appointed son of God,” a declaration that won him a devoted following but also attracted widespread criticism and scrutiny.
The final decision on whether Quiboloy will be extradited now rests with Philippine authorities, who must determine whether to allow his temporary surrender to the US while his domestic cases remain pending.