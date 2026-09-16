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UAE Central Bank raises base rate to 3.9% after US Fed rate hike

CBUAE lifts its base rate by 25 basis points to 3.9%, effective September 17

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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UAE Central Bank raises base rate to 3.9% after US Fed rate hike
Gulf News Archive

Dubai: The UAE Central Bank has raised its base rate by 25 basis points to 3.9%, following a similar increase by the US Federal Reserve.

The Central Bank of the UAE said on Wednesday that the Base Rate applicable to its Overnight Deposit Facility will increase from 3.65% to 3.9%, effective Thursday, September 17.

The decision follows the US Federal Reserve’s announcement on September 16 to raise the Interest Rate on Reserve Balances by 25 basis points.

UAE rate tracks US Fed benchmark

The CBUAE Base Rate is anchored to the Federal Reserve’s Interest Rate on Reserve Balances and signals the general stance of monetary policy in the UAE.

It also provides an effective floor for overnight money market interest rates in the country.

The UAE dirham’s peg to the US dollar means the CBUAE’s base rate framework is linked to the Federal Reserve benchmark through the IORB.

Short-term borrowing rate maintained

The CBUAE also said it would maintain the interest rate applicable to short-term liquidity borrowed from the central bank at 50 basis points above the Base Rate across all standing credit facilities.

The decision means the Base Rate will stand at 3.9% from Thursday, compared with 3.65% previously.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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