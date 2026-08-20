The launch marks the first time Uber and Baidu’s partnership has gone live for riders. According to the companies, Dubai serves as the starting point for plans to scale thousands of Apollo Go vehicles across Uber’s global network.

Starting August 20, riders can also increase their chances of getting a robotaxi by selecting the dedicated “Autonomous” option in the Uber app. The service is initially available in select parts of Umm Suqeim and Jumeirah, with plans to expand the operating area in the future.

Riders requesting an UberX or Uber Comfort trip in the initial operating area may be matched with a fully driverless Apollo Go vehicle. Those specifically hoping to take an autonomous ride can select the “Autonomous” option directly in the Uber app.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.