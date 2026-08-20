Apollo Go robotaxis are launching in Jumeirah and Umm Suqeim through UberX and Comfort
Dubai: Dubai residents booking an UberX or Uber Comfort could now find themselves travelling in a fully driverless robotaxi. US moblity giant Uber announced Thursday it is launching Baidu’s Apollo Go autonomous vehicles on its platform in the emirate.
Starting August 20, riders can also increase their chances of getting a robotaxi by selecting the dedicated “Autonomous” option in the Uber app. The service is initially available in select parts of Umm Suqeim and Jumeirah, with plans to expand the operating area in the future.
The launch marks the first time Uber and Baidu’s partnership has gone live for riders. According to the companies, Dubai serves as the starting point for plans to scale thousands of Apollo Go vehicles across Uber’s global network.
“Bringing our partnership with Baidu to life is a major step forward as we expand autonomous mobility globally,” said Sarfraz Maredia, Global Head of Autonomous at Uber.
“Launching in Dubai marks the first time our multi-partner vision comes to life on public roads, demonstrating how combining advanced autonomous technology with our global marketplace can accelerate an electric, shared, and autonomous future.”
The launch also establishes what Uber describes as the world's first multi-partner autonomous network, bringing Baidu’s technology onto the ride-hailing platform while New Horizon Luxury Transport operates the fleet.
For consumers, the biggest change is that booking a driverless ride does not require a separate app.
Riders requesting an UberX or Uber Comfort trip in the initial operating area may be matched with a fully driverless Apollo Go vehicle. Those specifically hoping to take an autonomous ride can select the “Autonomous” option directly in the Uber app.
The Dubai service uses Apollo Go’s sixth-generation RT6, a fully electric robotaxi designed for fully driverless operations.
Each vehicle can accommodate up to three passengers and is fitted with more than 30 sensors designed to monitor its surroundings, supported by real-time onboard data processing.
“This launch marks a meaningful milestone in our partnership with Uber, with Dubai serving as the launchpad as the partnership grows its footprint,” said Nan Yang, Vice President of Baidu and General Manager of Overseas Business Unit, Intelligent Driving Group.
“Dubai is also the first city where we've successfully established a dual-model offering both self-operated and partner-based autonomous ride-hailing services internationally.”
According to the companies, Apollo Go has operated across 28 cities globally and accumulated more than 350 million autonomous kilometres, including more than 240 million kilometres of fully driverless autonomous operations.
Uber said all autonomous vehicles operating on its platform, including Baidu’s Apollo Go, must comply with its safety guidelines before joining the network.
The company is building what it describes as a hybrid transport network, where autonomous vehicles operate alongside human drivers.
With more than 30 autonomous vehicle partners and millions of autonomous trips completed annually, Uber is betting that robotaxis will eventually become a larger part of everyday urban transport.