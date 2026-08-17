His Excellency Saeed AlNazari, Secretary General of the Dubai Civility Committee, said, “Dubai offers the world an exceptional model of civility, beginning from the moment of arrival and extending across every aspect of the city, where service excellence, seamless experiences, and attention to detail come together to define the quality of life Dubai represents. Dubai International (DXB) is the first point of contact for millions of visitors each year, and it is here that their first impression of the city’s high-quality services begins. This partnership between Dubai Airports and Uber reflects Dubai’s approach of working as a team to continuously enhance the experience of visitors from around the world.”