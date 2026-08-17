Ride-hailing giants get dedicated space to serve travelers at DXB Terminal 3
Dubai: Passengers arriving at Dubai International Airport’s Terminal 3 can now escape the summer heat while waiting for their Uber or Careem ride, with a new dedicated, air-conditioned lounge opening at the airport’s main ride-hailing pickup area.
In line with the Dubai Civility Committee’s objectives to preserve the aesthetic appeal, order, and operational excellence of the Emirate, Uber, in partnership with Dubai Airports, today announced the opening of a dedicated rider waiting lounge at Dubai International (DXB) Terminal 3.
Located directly at the primary Uber and Careem Rides pickup area, the custom-built facility provides arriving riders with a comfortable, climate-controlled space, offering welcome relief during the hot summer months while setting a new standard for ground transportation at one of the world’s busiest travel hubs.
The joint initiative reflects a shared commitment to world-class mobility and urban aesthetics. By streamlining passenger flow and reducing curbside congestion, the lounge elevates the overall arrival experience from the moment guests land in Dubai.
His Excellency Saeed AlNazari, Secretary General of the Dubai Civility Committee, said, “Dubai offers the world an exceptional model of civility, beginning from the moment of arrival and extending across every aspect of the city, where service excellence, seamless experiences, and attention to detail come together to define the quality of life Dubai represents. Dubai International (DXB) is the first point of contact for millions of visitors each year, and it is here that their first impression of the city’s high-quality services begins. This partnership between Dubai Airports and Uber reflects Dubai’s approach of working as a team to continuously enhance the experience of visitors from around the world.”
Dubai International (DXB) is the first point of contact for millions of visitors each year, and it is here that their first impression of the city’s high-quality services begins. This partnership between Dubai Airports and Uber reflects Dubai’s approach of working as a team to continuously enhance the experience of visitors from around the world
"At Uber, our goal is to eliminate travel friction and make every step of the journey as effortless as possible," said Tala Nsouli, General Manager at Uber UAE. "Working closely with Dubai Airports and with the support of the Dubai Civility Committee, we are proud to launch this state-of-the-art lounge at Terminal 3 for Uber and Careem Rides users. It provides riders with a modern, fully equipped environment to relax and recharge before stepping into their ride."
Working closely with Dubai Airports and with the support of the Dubai Civility Committee, we are proud to launch this state-of-the-art lounge at Terminal 3 for Uber and Careem Rides users. It provides riders with a modern, fully equipped environment to relax and recharge before stepping into their ride
Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Airports, said, “For millions of travelers, the journey begins the moment they arrive in Dubai, and we want that first welcome to feel effortless, reassuring and unmistakably Dubai. By working in close collaboration with our partners, we’re creating a smoother, more seamless experience beyond the terminal doors, helping guests move with greater ease and comfort through one of the world’s busiest international airports. This initiative is a powerful example of what we can deliver together: an arrival that is welcoming, well organized and worthy of Dubai.”
or millions of travelers, the journey begins the moment they arrive in Dubai, and we want that first welcome to feel effortless, reassuring and unmistakably Dubai. By working in close collaboration with our partners, we’re creating a smoother, more seamless experience beyond the terminal doors, helping guests move with greater ease and comfort through one of the world’s busiest international airports.
Designed with today’s modern traveler in mind, the new lounge elevates the waiting process for riders, catering to business travelers, tourists, and residents alike.
Climate-Controlled Comfort: Fully air-conditioned waiting area equipped with high-efficiency air purifiers to maintain a clean, refreshing environment year-round.
Ergonomic Seating & Workspaces: Spacious seating benches engineered with dedicated space for heavy luggage, alongside high chairs and elevated tables for travelers needing to connect on the go.
Complete Connectivity: Equipped with multiple charging hubs—including high-speed USB-C, USB-A, and standard electrical sockets—allowing riders to charge their devices while waiting for their rides.
Uber X and Careem Comfort Queuing System: A designated queue for UberX and Careem Comfort riders to streamline dispatch and optimize waiting times, leveraging PIN dispatch.
The opening of the Terminal 3 lounge marks the first phase of an ongoing effort to enhance airport ground transport in Dubai, with further consumer-focused feature rollouts planned in the coming weeks.