Emirati women honoured with celebratory walk through DXB’s Terminal 3
Dubai: The celebration of Emirati Women's Day programme continues at Dubai International airport (DXB) with a special edition of the Dubai Mallathon. Th event brought Emirati women, colleagues, families and public for a celebratory walk through Terminal 3.
Members of the Dubai Airports Women's Network (DAWN) worked together with others for the event. The theme for the year was "Moving Forward. Emerging Together," which recognized the achievements and contributions of the Emirati women across Dubai Airports, the aviation sector and the UAE.
The event also promoted "wellbeing, inclusion, and connection," as stated by the event in the press release. It was the conclusion of the Dubai Mallathon at DXB, which Dubai Airports brought to the airport for the first time this summer's as the initiative's first non-mall venue.
The Terminal 3 of DXB remained an indoor walking environment throughout the month of August. Dubai Airports teams, oneDXB partners, People of Determination and members of the public could connect and stay active. with the program
The event was truly remarkable, honoring the Emirati women along with the promotion of positive health.