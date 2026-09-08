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Dubai Mallathon concludes at Dubai International Airport with Emirates Women's Day celebrations

Emirati women honoured with celebratory walk through DXB’s Terminal 3

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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First Dubai Mallathon
First Dubai Mallathon
Press Release

Dubai: The celebration of Emirati Women's Day programme continues at Dubai International airport (DXB) with a special edition of the Dubai Mallathon. Th event brought Emirati women, colleagues, families and public for a celebratory walk through Terminal 3.

Members of the Dubai Airports Women's Network (DAWN) worked together with others for the event. The theme for the year was "Moving Forward. Emerging Together," which recognized the achievements and contributions of the Emirati women across Dubai Airports, the aviation sector and the UAE.

The event also promoted "wellbeing, inclusion, and connection," as stated by the event in the press release. It was the conclusion of the Dubai Mallathon at DXB, which Dubai Airports brought to the airport for the first time this summer's as the initiative's first non-mall venue.

The Terminal 3 of DXB remained an indoor walking environment throughout the month of August. Dubai Airports teams, oneDXB partners, People of Determination and members of the public could connect and stay active. with the program

The event was truly remarkable, honoring the Emirati women along with the promotion of positive health.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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