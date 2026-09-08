The event also promoted "wellbeing, inclusion, and connection," as stated by the event in the press release. It was the conclusion of the Dubai Mallathon at DXB, which Dubai Airports brought to the airport for the first time this summer's as the initiative's first non-mall venue.

Members of the Dubai Airports Women's Network (DAWN) worked together with others for the event. The theme for the year was "Moving Forward. Emerging Together," which recognized the achievements and contributions of the Emirati women across Dubai Airports, the aviation sector and the UAE.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.