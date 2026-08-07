Dubai Mallathon takes off at DXB airport for the first time

Dubai: Dubai Airports hosted the Dubai Mallathon initiative at Dubai International (DXB), following its launch by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

The event reflected Dubai’s commitment to making health and wellbeing part of daily life, with DXB transformed into an indoor walking track for the first time as the citywide initiative expanded into an airport setting.

The opening Dubai Mallathon at DXB event was held at Terminal 3 Departures, with Dubai Airports employees, members of the wider oneDXB community and People of Determination joining two morning indoor walks.

The initiative forms part of DXB’s ongoing efforts to redefine the airport experience, promote employee wellbeing and create opportunities for the airport community to connect through shared activities.

Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Airports said: “We’re proud to host The Dubai Mallathon in its second edition here at DXB. This is an initiative we can all get behind because it encourages people to be part of something that’s more than just exercise.

This is a community-driven movement that fits around shifts, work locations, and daily routines and where small steps make a big impact. DXB is the perfect location for indoor walks because airports are places of movement by nature, and this initiative gives our employees and oneDXB community another way to come together, stay active and support Dubai’s wider wellbeing ambitions.”

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.