Travellers invited to join free wellbeing walk at DXB’s Terminal 3
Dubai: Dubai International Airport (DXB) will host a community walk as part of Dubai’s citywide wellbeing initiative, Dubai Mallathon, giving guests the opportunity to take part in a walking event while at the world’s busiest international airport.
The walk will take place on Friday, 14 August, with two sessions running from 07:30 to 09:30am and 09:30 to 11:30am at Terminal 3, Concourse B. The two sessions will allow participants to join at a time that best fits their journey.
Each session will bring together Dubai Airports employees, oneDXB community partners and guests transferring through DXB. Participants will have the option to join either a 1.5km or 750m course.
Dubai Mallathon was launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. It is a citywide fitness initiative aimed at helping residents and visitors stay active during the hotter months of summer.
As part of the initiative, guests at DXB will have the opportunity to take part in the walk while between boarding calls, with the event focused on movement, connection and wellbeing.
Guests of all ages and abilities who are transiting through or waiting at DXB are invited to join the walk at Terminal 3, Concourse B, on Friday. Participation is free and no registration is required.
Participants can head to the Family Zone area by Gate B28 to join the walk at the world’s busiest international airport.