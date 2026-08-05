The airport operator said the event is strictly by invitation only, with access limited to invited participants. It urged members of the public not to travel to Dubai International Airport to attend.

The Dubai Mallathon was launched as a summer fitness initiative that turns shopping malls across the emirate into climate-controlled walking and exercise venues during the hotter months, encouraging residents and visitors to remain physically active despite high outdoor temperatures.

The initiative supports Dubai's broader efforts to promote public health and well-being by making exercise more accessible through partnerships with major destinations across the city. By bringing the Mallathon to DXB for the first time, organisers aim to showcase one of Dubai's most recognisable landmarks as an unconventional venue for community fitness while reinforcing the emirate's vision of integrating healthy living into everyday spaces.

DXB, which serves tens of millions of passengers annually, is the world's busiest airport for international passenger traffic and a key global aviation hub. The airport's participation marks the latest expansion of the Dubai Mallathon initiative beyond traditional retail venues.