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DXB joins Dubai Mallathon, transforming world’s busiest airport into fitness venue

Dubai Airport joins citywide Mallathon drive to promote active, healthy lifestyles

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Dubai Mallathon to turn DXB into an indoor walking track as part of a citywide initiative to encourage healthier and more active lifestyles.
Dubai Mallathon to turn DXB into an indoor walking track as part of a citywide initiative to encourage healthier and more active lifestyles.
x/ Dubai Airports

Dubai Airports (DXB) will host the Dubai Mallathon for the first time this month, transforming the world's busiest international airport into an indoor walking track as part of a citywide initiative to encourage healthier and more active lifestyles.

Dubai Airports announced that the special event, scheduled for August, is inspired by the vision of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, to make Dubai one of the world's most active and healthiest cities.

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The airport operator said the event is strictly by invitation only, with access limited to invited participants. It urged members of the public not to travel to Dubai International Airport to attend.

The Dubai Mallathon was launched as a summer fitness initiative that turns shopping malls across the emirate into climate-controlled walking and exercise venues during the hotter months, encouraging residents and visitors to remain physically active despite high outdoor temperatures.

The initiative supports Dubai's broader efforts to promote public health and well-being by making exercise more accessible through partnerships with major destinations across the city. By bringing the Mallathon to DXB for the first time, organisers aim to showcase one of Dubai's most recognisable landmarks as an unconventional venue for community fitness while reinforcing the emirate's vision of integrating healthy living into everyday spaces.

DXB, which serves tens of millions of passengers annually, is the world's busiest airport for international passenger traffic and a key global aviation hub. The airport's participation marks the latest expansion of the Dubai Mallathon initiative beyond traditional retail venues.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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