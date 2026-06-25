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Photos: Dubai Mallathon 2026 turns malls into fitness tracks

From June to September, Dubai residents can stay fit indoors every morning

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Early risers walk and jog inside Dubai's malls as the Dubai Mallathon transforms shopping destinations into vibrant fitness hubs throughout the summer season.
Early risers walk and jog inside Dubai's malls as the Dubai Mallathon transforms shopping destinations into vibrant fitness hubs throughout the summer season.

Dubai: Thousands of residents and visitors are taking part in Dubai Mallathon 2026, a unique summer fitness initiative that transforms some of the emirate’s largest shopping malls into indoor walking and running tracks. Running from June 15 to September 15, the event encourages people of all ages to stay active in a safe, air-conditioned environment during the hottest months of the year.

Participating malls include major destinations across Dubai, offering dedicated routes for walkers, joggers and fitness enthusiasts. Launched under the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the initiative aims to encourage physical activity, improve public health, and make sport a sustainable part of daily life.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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