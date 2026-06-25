From June to September, Dubai residents can stay fit indoors every morning
Dubai: Thousands of residents and visitors are taking part in Dubai Mallathon 2026, a unique summer fitness initiative that transforms some of the emirate’s largest shopping malls into indoor walking and running tracks. Running from June 15 to September 15, the event encourages people of all ages to stay active in a safe, air-conditioned environment during the hottest months of the year.
Participating malls include major destinations across Dubai, offering dedicated routes for walkers, joggers and fitness enthusiasts. Launched under the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the initiative aims to encourage physical activity, improve public health, and make sport a sustainable part of daily life.