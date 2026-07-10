The city buzz: Your guide to the UAE’s best events

Make the most of the week with our handpicked events and activities
Young visitors can discover the inspiring story of the UAE's Founding Father during Zayed and the Green Pearl, an interactive storytelling session at the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi. Combining engaging activities with storytelling, the programme introduces children to Emirati heritage, leadership and perseverance while highlighting the importance of environmental conservation. Designed for children aged eight and above, the session encourages young minds to explore how sustainability remains central to the UAE's vision for the future. Registration is available at the museum's ticketing desk on the day of the event.
When: July 12, 3pm and 5pm
Where: Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi
For more details: Visit naturalhistorymuseumabudhabi.com or register at the Ticketing Desk.
Keep children active and entertained this summer at Lemonade Play and Discovery Center, where learning and play go hand in hand in a screen-free indoor environment. The highlight is the SuperKidz Summer Camp, designed for children aged 4 to 10 and built around three themed experiences: Bang (music and movement), Splat (science, art and STEAM activities) and Wow (team challenges and surprise experiences). Families can also choose from flexible play sessions, full-day passes and memberships, while the Drop & Shop service gives parents time to run errands as children enjoy supervised play. With centres in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Lemonade offers an engaging way for children to stay active, creative and curious throughout the school holidays.
When: Throughout the summer; SuperKidz Summer Camp daily, 9am to 1pm
Where: Arabian Center and Triple 777 Center, Dubai; Marina Mall, Abu Dhabi
For more details: Visit www.lemonadeplay.ae or follow @Lemonadeplayuae.
Swap the city for nature with Sharjah Collection's exclusive summer offer, giving guests 30 per cent off stays at its collection of luxury retreats across the emirate. From the beachfront tranquillity of Kingfisher Retreat and the desert beauty of Al Badayer Retreat to the mountain setting of Najd Al Meqsar Retreat and the heritage charm of Al Rayaheen Retreat, each destination offers a unique blend of comfort, nature and authentic Emirati hospitality. Whether you're planning a romantic escape, family holiday or wellness break, guests can enjoy immersive experiences, local cuisine and breathtaking landscapes while taking advantage of this limited-time seasonal offer.
When: Throughout the summer (limited-time offer)
Where: Kingfisher Retreat, Al Badayer Retreat, Najd Al Meqsar Retreat and Al Rayaheen Retreat, Sharjah
For more details: Call 06 801 2020, email reservations@sharjahcollection.ae or visit www.sharjahcollection.ae
Cool off this July with a complimentary dessert at Café du Port. Throughout the month, every dine-in or takeaway order comes with a free treat, giving guests the choice between a creamy pistachio soft serve or a lighter 0% sugar Riz au Lait. Inspired by the relaxed café culture of the Côte d'Azur, the waterfront venue is an ideal spot for breakfast, coffee or a leisurely catch-up, serving everything from wholesome bowls and fresh juices to classic omelettes and baked eggs. It's a simple summer perk that adds a sweet finish to every visit.
When: Until July 31, daily, 7am to 8pm
Where: Café du Port, Bar du Port, Bay Marina, Dubai Harbour, Dubai Marina
For more details: Visit cafeduport.ae or call 04 457 3457.
Young chefs can get hands-on in the kitchen at Organic Foods & Café's Kids' Pizza Workshops this July. Suitable for children aged three and above, the interactive sessions teach little ones how to roll dough, add their favourite toppings and bake their own pizza from scratch using fresh ingredients. Children can choose between dairy or vegan cheese, making the workshops suitable for a range of dietary preferences. Priced at AED30 per child, the fun-filled sessions are held at three locations across Dubai and offer a creative indoor activity for families during the summer holidays. Advance booking is recommended as places are limited.
When: July 10 to 24 (selected dates and times: July 10, 4pm; July 11, 11am; July 12, 11am; July 15, 4pm; July 17, 11am; July 22, 4pm; July 24, 4pm)
Where: Organic Foods & Café, The Greens, Cityland Mall and Golden Mile, Dubai
For more details: Visit organicfoodsandcafe.com/pizza_workshop.
Experience an evening of soulful music as Indie Soulfest brings the intimate spirit of a traditional mehfil to Dubai. Taking place at Coca-Cola Arena, the concert features acclaimed Sufi and indie artist Bismil alongside legendary Indian folk rock band Indian Ocean. Blending heartfelt storytelling, contemporary sounds and timeless musical traditions, the performance promises an immersive live experience where audiences can connect with the artists through music, emotion and shared moments. Designed for lovers of meaningful live performances, Indie Soulfest offers a refreshing alternative to the city's high-energy entertainment scene.
When: July 26, 8pm to 11.30pm
Where: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai
For more details: Visit coca-cola-arena.com or book tickets through the Coca-Cola Arena website.
Looking for an energetic indoor escape this summer? Head to Zamania by Leo & Loona, the new sportainment destination at Ibn Battuta Mall designed for pre-teens, teenagers and families. Blending physical challenges with interactive gaming, the venue features a double-level Ninja Warrior course, zipline, climbing walls, trampolines, giant slides, racing simulators and multiplayer arcade games. Younger children can enjoy a dedicated toddler zone with soft play and sensory activities, while parents can relax at the on-site café serving burgers, pizzas, snacks and healthier options. Whether you're planning a family day out or a get-together with friends, Zamania offers an action-packed experience for all ages under one roof.
When: Open daily
Where: China Court, Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai
For more details: Visit zamania.ae or ibnbattutamall.com.
Turn a city staycation into a family adventure with Rove Hotels' latest summer offer. Guests booking a stay at Rove City Walk or Rove Downtown receive up to three complimentary tickets for either Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo or Dubai Ice Rink, making it easy to combine a hotel break with one of Dubai's top attractions. Rooms start from AED249, while those visiting on Saturdays can also enjoy The Bench Brunch at The Daily, featuring an unlimited buffet of salads, sandwiches and desserts, a freshly prepared main course, and unlimited tea or coffee for AED99. Children aged four to 12 dine at half price, while those under four eat free.
When: Stay offer until August 31; The Bench Brunch every Saturday until September 12, 12.30pm to 3.30pm
Where: Rove City Walk and Rove Downtown, Dubai
For more details: Visit www.rovehotels.com.
Start your weekend with a dose of wellness at VEO Fitness Arabian Ranches 2, which is hosting two complimentary community yoga sessions this July. Open to both members and non-members, the programme begins with a Hatha Yoga class on July 11, focusing on gentle movement, flexibility and mindful breathing. On July 25, participants can unwind with Yoga & Sound Healing, combining restorative yoga with soothing sound therapy for a deeply relaxing experience. Suitable for all fitness levels, the sessions offer a refreshing way to reconnect with body and mind. Registration is required as places are limited.
When: July 11 and 25, 6.30am to 7.30am
Where: VEO Fitness, Arabian Ranches 2 Leisure Centre, Dubai
For more details: Visit www.veofitness.com or register through the VEO Fitness website.
Discover homegrown brands and family-friendly experiences this July as MINT Market brings a series of indoor pop-ups and community events across Dubai. Shop fashion, accessories, children's products and handmade goods at weekly markets in Spinneys Layan Community, Dubai Marina Mall and Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, where visitors can also enjoy a special tapas-and-drink offer at Social Company. Families looking for a bigger day out can head to Enchanted Forest at Terra, Expo City Dubai on July 25 and 26, featuring interactive workshops, creative activities and educational experiences for all ages in an air-conditioned setting.
When: July 10 to 30 (selected dates and times)
Where: Spinneys Layan Community, Zabeel House by Jumeirah The Greens, Dubai Marina Mall and Terra, Expo City Dubai
For more details: Visit www.mintmarket.ae or follow @mintmarketuae on Instagram.
Keep children entertained throughout the school holidays at Summer of Play, an eight-week indoor camp at X Distrikt in Dubai Festival City Mall. Designed for children aged three and above, the programme brings together four attractions under one roof: woo-hoo!, DARE, Xstrike Outpost and multiVRse. Activities range from creative play and adventure challenges to tactical games and immersive virtual reality experiences, giving families the flexibility to choose daily or weekly sessions. With something to suit a range of ages and interests, it's an ideal way for children to stay active, learn new skills and make friends while escaping the summer heat.
When: Until August 28
Where: X Distrikt, Dubai Festival City Mall
For more details: Visit www.xdistrikt.ae
Celebrate International Pizza Day with a delicious offer at Luma Lounge at Address Creek Harbour. From July 11 until the end of the month, guests who order two freshly baked pizzas will receive a third pizza complimentary, making it the perfect excuse to gather friends or family and sample a variety of flavours. Available daily for lunch and dinner, the promotion can be enjoyed in the lounge's relaxed, contemporary setting overlooking the Dubai skyline. Whether you're planning a casual meal or a leisurely weekend catch-up, this limited-time offer adds extra value to every pizza feast.
When: July 11 to 31, daily, 12pm to 11pm
Where: Luma Lounge, Address Creek Harbour, Dubai
For more details: Call 04 275 8833, email dineatcreek@addresshotels.com or visit www.addresshotels.com
Meet your favourite DreamWorks characters as Madagascar: Circus of the Jungle brings family entertainment to Dubai Festival City Mall this July. Running every weekend, the roaming spectacle features Alex, Gloria, King Julien and friends in a lively mix of music, dancing and interactive performances. Families can enjoy circus-themed entertainment throughout the mall before meeting the beloved characters in person. The attraction is part of the mall's packed summer programme, which also includes new family experiences, shopping and dining, making it a fun indoor destination during the school holidays.
When: Until July 19, every Friday to Sunday, 4.30pm to 10pm
Where: Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai
For more details: Visit www.dubaifestivalcitymall.com or follow @dubaifestivalcitymall on social media.
Aspiring content creators can apply for talabat Creator Hackathon 2026, a two-day event that brings 20 UAE-based creators together for behind-the-scenes brand experiences, content creation challenges and social media workshops. Participants will produce original content for TikTok and Instagram before competing for a place in talabat's year-long Creators-in-Residence programme. The top five creators will receive paid partnerships, mentoring from industry experts, a dedicated content budget and the opportunity to help shape the brand's digital strategy. Applicants must be aged 18 or over, based in the UAE, and meet the platform's eligibility criteria.
When: Applications close July 14; Hackathon on July 23 and 24
Where: talabat Headquarters, Dubai
For more details: Visit www.talabat.com
Encourage young performers to explore their creativity at BurJuman Mall's Summer Theatre Camp, organised in partnership with The Junction Academy. Designed for children aged four to 16, the programme features themed workshops in acting, storytelling, spoken word, movement and theatre-making, helping participants build confidence and develop performance skills in a fun, supportive environment. Running in weekly batches, the camp caters to two age groups, while families visiting the mall can also take part in the Summer Shop & Win promotion for a chance to win a SOUEAST S07 seven-seater SUV when they spend AED300 or more.
When: Until July 24; ages 4–8: 9am to 12pm; ages 9–16: 4pm to 7pm
Where: BHub, BurJuman Mall, Dubai
For more details: Call 050 724 4823 or visit www.burjuman.com.
Mixed martial arts fans can look forward to an action-packed evening as UFC Fight Night returns to Abu Dhabi. Headlining the event is a light heavyweight clash between former champion Magomed Ankalaev and top contender Khalil Rountree Jr., while the undercard includes the highly anticipated UFC debut of undefeated lightweight Magomed Zaynukov against fellow unbeaten prospect Damian Rzepecki, alongside a welterweight bout featuring Santiago Ponzinibbio and Sam Patterson. With tickets starting from AED195, the event promises an exciting night of world-class MMA at one of the region's premier sporting venues.
When: July 25
Where: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi
For more details: Visit www.ticketmaster.ae or www.visitabudhabi.ae
Celebrate Korean culture at KTown Fest '26, an immersive festival marking Al Ghurair Centre's 45th anniversary. Visitors can enjoy K-food tastings, traditional Hanbok dress-up experiences, interactive games, daily flash sales and themed marketplace stalls showcasing Korean beauty, food and lifestyle brands. A highlight is the Beauty of Joseon skincare masterclass on July 10, where the first 45 attendees will receive exclusive seating and complimentary goody bags. Weekend visitors can also enjoy K-pop dance sessions, K-drama trivia and live entertainment, making it a fun outing for families and Korean culture enthusiasts alike.
When: Until July 18; daily from 5pm to 8pm (weekdays) and until 10pm (weekends); Beauty of Joseon masterclass: July 10, 7pm to 8pm
Where: Main Atrium, Al Ghurair Centre, Dubai
For more details: Visit www.alghuraircentre.com
Keep the whole family entertained this summer at Arabian Center, where Entrance B transforms into a lively indoor playground filled with face painting, mascot appearances, interactive games and family activities. Running daily from July 10, the programme is complemented by the mall's year-round attractions, including Air Maniax, Fun City, Lemonade Play, Screen One Cinema and the newly opened Mini Bounce, offering plenty of ways for children to stay active and creative while escaping the summer heat. With dining, shopping and entertainment all under one roof, it's an easy choice for a fun family day out.
When: July 10 to August 2, daily, 2pm to 10pm
Where: Entrance B, Arabian Center, Dubai
For more details: Visit www.arabiancenter.com or follow @arabiancenter on social media.
Watch FIFA World Cup matches live at Savant⁶ in a relaxed setting with comfortable seating and a dedicated match-day menu of bar bites, sharing platters and drinks.
When: Until July 19; match screenings according to fixtures. Breakfast: 3am to 9am; Happy Hour: 5pm to 8pm daily
Where: Savant⁶, SO/ Uptown Dubai Hotel
For more details: Call 04 220 7333
Watch the FIFA World Cup semi-finals and final at Zenon Dubai with immersive screens, a projector-equipped terrace and an exclusive lounge for premium viewing.
When: Until July 19
Where: Zenon Dubai, Kempinski Central Avenue, Downtown Dubai
For more details: Call 04 837 7222
Watch selected FIFA World Cup matches live at Lakeview with a match-day menu, drinks and prize giveaways, including football jerseys and official merchandise.
When: Selected matches until July 12
Where: Lakeview, Dubai Creek Clubhouse, Dubai Creek Resort
For more details: Call 04 416 1800
Catch selected FIFA World Cup matches at Offside on 29 HD screens with sports bites, drinks offers and prize draws throughout the tournament.
When: Until the end of the tournament
Where: Offside, JA Ocean View Hotel, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai
For more details: Call or WhatsApp
056 522 0219
Watch every FIFA World Cup match live at BAI Bar & Terrace with food and drink offers, competitions, prizes and a special Stay + Play package.
When: Throughout the FIFA World Cup tournament
Where: BAI Bar & Terrace, Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Canal View, Dubai
For more details: Call 056 995 8210