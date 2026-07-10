The city buzz: Your guide to the UAE’s best events

Keep children active and entertained this summer at Lemonade Play and Discovery Center, where learning and play go hand in hand in a screen-free indoor environment. The highlight is the SuperKidz Summer Camp, designed for children aged 4 to 10 and built around three themed experiences: Bang (music and movement), Splat (science, art and STEAM activities) and Wow (team challenges and surprise experiences). Families can also choose from flexible play sessions, full-day passes and memberships, while the Drop & Shop service gives parents time to run errands as children enjoy supervised play. With centres in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Lemonade offers an engaging way for children to stay active, creative and curious throughout the school holidays.