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Travelling with kids this summer? Dubai Police warn parents of legal risks

Families urged to follow child safety laws when travelling overseas with kids

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Dubai Police call for constant supervision of children during summer trips
Dubai Police call for constant supervision of children during summer trips
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Dubai Police has emphasised the importance of continuous care, attention and supervision of children during the summer holidays and while travelling abroad, highlighting the critical role of families in ensuring child safety outside the country.

The Child and Women Protection Department at Dubai Police’s General Department of Human Rights warned families against neglecting children during holidays, noting that lack of supervision while travelling can expose families to serious risks and legal consequences in some countries.

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Authorities stressed that even practices seen as minor — such as leaving children alone in accommodation or failing to supervise them in public spaces — may be treated as offences under child protection laws abroad.

Legal and moral responsibility of parents

Dubai Police underlined that child protection is both a legal and moral responsibility of parents and guardians. The force urged families to comply with the laws and regulations of destination countries, particularly those with strict rules on child safety and negligence.

Safety guidelines for travelling families

Families were advised to avoid leaving children unattended, stay informed about child protection laws in the countries they visit, and maintain constant communication with their children during travel.

Police also recommended extra caution in crowded or unfamiliar public spaces to ensure children remain safe at all times.

Emergency preparedness abroad

Dubai Police further urged travellers to keep emergency contact numbers readily available, including details of the UAE embassy in the destination country, to ensure quick assistance in case of emergencies.

The authority called on families to make the most of the summer holidays in a safe and responsible manner that prioritises the well-being and protection of children.

Key points

  • Continuous supervision of children advised during travel and holidays

  • Parents warned against leaving children unattended in hotels or public spaces

  • Child neglect abroad may lead to legal action under local laws

  • Families urged to understand child protection rules before travelling

  • Maintain regular communication with children during trips

  • Extra caution advised in crowded and unfamiliar locations

  • Keep emergency contacts and UAE embassy details readily available

  • Ensure safe, responsible use of summer travel for families

Related Topics:
UAE TravelSummerSummer flightsDubai Police

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