Emirates expects 3,500 children to fly alone this summer

Children aged 5 to 12 can also travel in a different cabin from a parent or guardian on the same flight, but they will be treated as accompanied passengers and will not have access to the Unaccompanied Minors Lounge or special services.

Children aged between 5 and 12 who are travelling alone must use Emirates’ Unaccompanied Minors Service and travel on an adult fare. The service can be booked up to 24 hours before departure through Emirates LiveChat, by calling the airline or through a local Emirates office.

Young travellers on connecting flights are taken to the Unaccompanied Minors Lounge while they wait, and any airport meal trips are supervised by an Emirates specialist. Overnight stays at a connecting airport are not allowed unless an adult guardian is arranged to meet and care for the child at the transit point, subject to Emirates approval.

At the destination, an Emirates specialist meets the child at the aircraft door and stays with them until they are handed over to the approved parent or guardian at arrivals. The person collecting the child must show proof of identification.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.