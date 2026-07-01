Passengers departing from Dubai can check in and drop their bags up to 24 hours before departure, or up to 12 hours before departure for flights to the US. Emirates said this allows customers to go directly to Immigration on the day of travel.

Emirates passengers in Dubai and Sharjah can also book home check-in, where agents complete check-in at a home, hotel or office and take the bags to the airport. The service must be booked at least 24 hours before departure and is complimentary for First Class passengers and Platinum Skywards members.

Travellers can also use Emirates City Check-in and Travel Store at ICD Brookfield Place in DIFC, where baggage can be dropped from 24 hours and up to four hours before departure. The facility is open from 8am to midnight daily until August 10.

The airline is also asking passengers to consider taking the Dubai Metro to Terminal 3 to avoid road traffic. The Metro runs from 5am to midnight from Monday to Thursday and on Saturday, from 5am to 1am on Friday, and from 8am to midnight on Sunday.

Power banks are allowed in hand baggage but not in checked baggage. Smart bags are allowed in the cabin if the battery is removable and the bag meets cabin baggage size and weight limits. E-cigarettes, e-pipes, electric portable incense burners and other personal vaporisers with batteries must be protected against accidental activation and can only be carried in hand luggage.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.