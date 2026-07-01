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Emirates issues travel advisory ahead of summer rush at DXB

Passengers flying from Terminal 3 told to arrive early as holiday travel builds

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Emirates issues travel advisory ahead of summer rush at DXB
NORBERT KNIAT-WWW.KNIAT.DE

Dubai: Emirates has issued a travel advisory for passengers flying out of Dubai International Airport this weekend, warning that departures from Terminal 3 are expected to be busy as the summer holiday rush begins.

The airline said high passenger volumes are expected from July 3 to 5, with weekend travel likely to remain heavy through the summer holiday period. Travellers have been urged to plan ahead, allow extra time for airport traffic and use early check-in options to avoid last-minute delays.

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Passengers flying with Emirates have been advised to arrive at the airport three hours before departure, clear Immigration one and a half hours before their flight, and reach the boarding gate one hour before departure.

Extra time needed at DXB

Emirates said customers should factor in possible delays on roads leading to the airport, along with time needed for parking, security screening, Immigration and movement between concourses.

Dubai International is typically busier during the school holiday and summer travel period, when residents leave for annual breaks and visiting families return home. The airline said passengers can reduce waiting time by using online check-in, the Emirates app, self-service kiosks and baggage drop options before reaching the airport.

Online and app check-in open 48 hours before departure. Through the Emirates app, customers can manage flights, download a digital boarding pass for most destinations, receive flight notifications, check onboard meal options and pre-select entertainment.

Early bag drop option

Passengers departing from Dubai can check in and drop their bags up to 24 hours before departure, or up to 12 hours before departure for flights to the US. Emirates said this allows customers to go directly to Immigration on the day of travel.

The airline is also asking passengers to consider taking the Dubai Metro to Terminal 3 to avoid road traffic. The Metro runs from 5am to midnight from Monday to Thursday and on Saturday, from 5am to 1am on Friday, and from 8am to midnight on Sunday.

Travellers can also use Emirates City Check-in and Travel Store at ICD Brookfield Place in DIFC, where baggage can be dropped from 24 hours and up to four hours before departure. The facility is open from 8am to midnight daily until August 10.

Customers in the northern emirates can use Emirates City Check-in Ajman at Ajman Central Bus Terminal, which is open around the clock and accepts bags from 24 hours to four hours before flight departure.

Home check-in available

Emirates passengers in Dubai and Sharjah can also book home check-in, where agents complete check-in at a home, hotel or office and take the bags to the airport. The service must be booked at least 24 hours before departure and is complimentary for First Class passengers and Platinum Skywards members.

At Terminal 3, passengers can use Emirates self-check-in and bag drop kiosks, along with check-in ports near the terminal entrance. Emirates Skywards members can also register for Emirates Biometrics through the app before travelling, allowing them to use facial recognition at selected airport points.

Passengers moving between Concourse A and Concourse B can use the train inside Terminal 3. Emirates also operates a shuttle bus between Concourse A and Concourse C throughout the day, with departures every 20 minutes and an average journey time of about 20 minutes.

Pack smart before travel

Emirates has also reminded travellers to check baggage rules before leaving for the airport, particularly for items that may delay screening.

Power banks are allowed in hand baggage but not in checked baggage. Smart bags are allowed in the cabin if the battery is removable and the bag meets cabin baggage size and weight limits. E-cigarettes, e-pipes, electric portable incense burners and other personal vaporisers with batteries must be protected against accidental activation and can only be carried in hand luggage.

People of Determination can access trained staff support, two hours of complimentary airport parking, and a dedicated priority lane for check-in, passport control, security and boarding when required.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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