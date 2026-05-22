Airline expects heavy Dubai departures during Eid, passengers advised to arrive early
Dubai: Travellers flying out of Dubai during the Eid break are being urged to prepare for longer airport wait times, with Emirates advising its customers of a surge in passenger traffic and advising customers to arrive at least 3 hours ahead of departure.
Dubai's flagship airline said it is expecting a “high volume of passengers” travelling from Dubai during the upcoming Eid holiday, a peak period when airports in the UAE typically see a sharp rise in outbound travel as residents head overseas for short breaks and family visits.
Emirates is asking passengers to arrive at least three hours before departure and be at their boarding gate at least 60 minutes before take-off.
“During peak travel periods, it may take longer than usual to pass through security and immigration and to reach your gate,” the airline said.
To help avoid delays getting to Dubai International Airport, Emirates also recommended passengers use the Dubai Metro instead of travelling by road, warning of possible traffic congestion around the airport.
Emirates has urged passengers to use its range of early and digital check-in services to make journeys smoother during the holiday rush.
Travellers can check in online or through the Emirates app and select seats before heading to the airport. Customers can also check in and drop off bags 24 hours before departure, or 12 hours ahead for US-bound flights.
Other options include self-service check-in and bag-drop kiosks, as well as Emirates Check-in Ports, although these are not available for US flights.
Emirates Skywards members can also register for Emirates Biometrics on the Emirates app before travelling to use facial recognition services through the airport.
Passengers can also opt for Home Check-in, where Emirates agents complete the process at a customer’s location. Travellers booked in First Class and Platinum Skywards members are eligible for complimentary Home Check-in.
However, Emirates said passengers flying to the US, or those who have booked assistance services, must check in at the airport in person.
The airline also said its First Class Lounge in Concourse C is currently being upgraded.
While that lounge remains closed, First Class passengers can instead use the First Class Lounge in Concourse B.
Emirates also advised customers to ensure their contact details are up to date in Manage Your Booking so they can receive travel alerts and updates.
Regional aviation faced severe disruptions after the US-Isreal-Iran war broke out on February 28. Today, Emirates operating flights to 137 destinations in 72 countries across its global network, covering the Americas, Europe, Africa, West Asia, the Middle East/GCC, the Far East and Australasia.
The airline said it continues to monitor the operating situation and is working to offer customers more flight options and connections.
Passengers have been asked to check flight schedules and confirm flight status before heading to the airport.
Emirates said customers whose travel plans have been disrupted can, in most cases, be rebooked on the next available Emirates flight, including journeys connecting beyond Dubai.
Passengers booked to travel between February 28 and May 31 have the option to:
Rebook on another flight to the same destination, or another destination in the same region, on or before June 15
Request a refund for eligible bookings
The airline also said customers booking flights from April 2 onwards are being offered one complimentary date change across all cabins, although fare difference fees may still apply.
Through Emirates’ online booking tools and app, customers can review changes to bookings, accept new flights, choose alternatives, review additional services, make booking changes under the airline’s travel waiver, and update contact details.
Emirates' City Check-in points in Dubai and Ajman remain temporarily closed until further notice.
Passengers who need in-person support can instead visit:
Emirates Reservations and Ticketing desk at Terminal 3, Dubai International Airport
Emirates World, Jumeirah Town Centre
Emirates Group Technology Centre near the Clock Tower in Deira
For travellers heading out during Eid, the airline’s message is clear: leave early, check in ahead, and expect busier-than-usual airport conditions.