How Emirates rose above the clouds: A timeline

The initial investment: $10 million. The directive: “Look good, be good, and make money”. The next 40 years would see milestone after milestone met on this journey. Here we look at the decades past to understand the growth patterns of one of the UAE's national carriers, Emirates.

A comprehensive business plan was made by that December. It would take another 10 months for the first flight to take off, but once it did, there was no looking back.

The UAE's strategic location has always given it a distinct advantage as a travel hub. This became clearer than ever when the first airport in Dubai was built in 1959. Seeing its success and anticipating the need for a local carrier, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, then UAE Minister of Defence, spoke to Sir Maurice Flanagan, then managing director of dnata, in 1984 about a national airline. It would be named simply ‘Emirates’.

And when 2008 hit and brought the global financial crisis, as even financial institutions struggled to survive, Emirates Group remained profitable and launched what we now know as Terminal 3. The Emirates‑only terminal saw 500,000 passengers fly out within the first month of operation.

Emirates spent the next decade cementing its position as one of the world’s largest and most profitable airlines. Revenues exceeded Dh80 billion by the mid-decade, driven by expanded long-haul connectivity, strong cargo operations, and a growing fleet of A380s and Boeing 777s. The airline received numerous awards for service and network reach, too. However, rising fuel prices, geopolitical tensions, and market saturation began to temper profit growth towards the end of the decade, with profits dipping below Dh3 billion in some years.

