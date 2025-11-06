IHC delivers Dh19.5 billion nine-month profit on strong diversification, global expansion

Group delivers strong 9M performance driven by acquisitions and global expansion
Dubai: International Holding Company delivered one of its strongest nine-month performances to date, reporting revenue of Dh84.6 billion, up 32.3% from a year earlier, and profit after tax of Dh19.5 billion, an 8.3% rise from the same period in 2024. The results underline the company’s scale, broad portfolio and sustained deal activity across multiple markets.
Profit before tax rose to Dh21.7 billion, while gross profit margin expanded to 26.6%, compared with 23.9% last year. Total assets climbed to Dh462.1 billion, reflecting ongoing investments and consolidation activity across the Group.
Q3 2025 marked one of IHC’s strongest quarters, with revenue of Dh29.9 billion, up 34.6%, and profit after tax of Dh8.7 billion, a 53% increase year on year. Gross profit for the period also rose sharply to Dh7.5 billion, supported by expanding operations in the UAE and internationally.
“Through strategic portfolio management and efficient execution, we continue to deliver sustained growth, operational resilience, and long-term shareholder value," said Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC. "As one of the most active deal-makers in the region, our focus remains on building dynamic value networks that connect innovation with long-term capital and transform opportunities into enduring enterprise value.”
Revenue gains were broad-based across IHC’s major operating segments. The Real Estate and Construction division delivered Dh34.1 billion, a 50.4% increase, supported by Modon and Aldar’s development pipelines.
The Marine and Dredging division generated Dh21.6 billion, up 11.1%, reflecting NMDC Group’s rising international footprint.
The Hospitality and Leisure portfolio saw revenue reach Dh7.3 billion, a 65.4% jump as global demand strengthened.
Other services, spanning healthcare, industrials, mining and logistics, contributed Dh12.5 billion, up 37.9%.
IHC closed the period with Dh267.8 billion in equity and Dh56.9 billion in cash, maintaining a strong liquidity position to support new investments. Return on equity stood at 11%, and return on assets at 6.4%, underscoring the Group’s profitability.
IHC’s expansion this year has been driven by a series of major acquisitions and partnerships. Among the most significant were its entry into strategic metals through a majority stake in Alphamin Resources, the launch of RIQ, its AI-native reinsurance platform in partnership with BlackRock and Lunate, and further hospitality expansion by Alpha Dhabi Holding.
The Group also deepened its exposure to financial services through a majority stake in Reem Finance, strengthened the UAE’s food security through acquisitions by Al Ain Farms, and expanded renewables capabilities with Good Energy.
Other investments spanned luxury packaging, electric mobility, and international hospitality, adding new diversification layers to IHC’s portfolio.
After the reporting period, the Group announced several milestone developments, including its plan to merge 2PointZero, Multiply Group and Ghitha Holding into a combined investment platform valued at around Dh120 billion. IHC also completed the record divestment of its 42.5% stake in Modon Holding, marking one of the UAE’s largest-ever market transactions.
The Group also entered Pakistan’s financial sector through a majority stake in First Women Bank Limited, agreed to invest $1 billion in India’s Sammaan Capital, and expanded further into Africa through a solar development partnership in Zambia.
