Abu Dhabi's IHC to invest $1 billion in India’s Sammaan Capital

Sammaan is publicly listed on both Bombay Stock Exchange, National Stock Exchange of India

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
1 MIN READ
Abu Dhabi's IHC to invest $1 billion in India’s Sammaan Capital
Shutterstock

Dubai: International Holding Company (IHC), the Abu Dhabi-based global investment firm, has announced a $1 billion (INR88.55 billion) investment in India’s Sammaan Capital Limited, one of the country’s largest non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

Publicly listed on both the Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange of India, Sammaan Capital focuses primarily on mortgage lending and operates through 220 branches across more than 150 cities. The company plays a key role in improving access to credit and advancing financial inclusion in India.

The investment highlights IHC’s confidence in India’s NBFC sector, which continues to grow as a critical bridge between traditional banking and underserved credit markets. Strong regulatory oversight from the Reserve Bank of India and an increasingly formalised economy have strengthened the sector’s long-term outlook.

'Strategic market'

“India represents a core strategic market for us,” said Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC. “Sammaan Capital’s leadership in mortgage lending and its impact on home ownership and small businesses align with our vision. We’re committed to supporting its next phase, including the use of AI to improve credit solutions.”

Sammaan Capital CEO and MD Gagan Banga welcomed the investment, calling it a “new horizon” for the company. “Our team is poised to drive the next phase of growth with renewed energy,” he said.

The deal, subject to approvals from the Reserve Bank of India, the Competition Commission of India, and other regulatory bodies, further strengthens IHC’s global portfolio and deepens its footprint in one of the world’s most dynamic financial markets.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
