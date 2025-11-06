Emirates Group posts strongest-ever half-year profit of Dh10.6 billion on resilient travel demand

The Group reported fourth straight record half-year profit as travel demand stays strong
Dubai: The Emirates Group has reported its strongest-ever half-year results, a profit before tax of Dh12.2 billion ($3.3 billion) for the first six months of 2025–26, an increase of 17% from the same period last year. It marks the fourth consecutive year of record half-year profitability, on the back of sustained global travel demand and strong customer preference for Emirates’ premium products and services.
After tax, the Group recorded a profit of Dh10.6 billion ($2.9 billion), up 13% year on year, while revenue rose 4% to Dh75.4 billion ($20.6 billion). The Group also closed the half-year with a record cash balance of Dh56 billion ($15.2 billion), compared to Dh53.4 billion at the end of March, highlighting its financial resilience and operational strength.
Emirates Airline posted a record half-year profit before tax of Dh11.4 billion ($3.1 billion), up 17% from last year, with revenue rising 6% to Dh65.6 billion ($17.9 billion). The airline carried 27.8 million passengers between April and September, a 4% increase year-on-year, supported by a 5% rise in available capacity.
Passenger load factor averaged 79.5%, broadly stable from last year, while Emirates SkyCargo handled 1.25 million tonnes of freight, also up 4%. Cargo yields softened by 6% amid weaker global demand in some markets.
The carrier expanded its network with new services to Danang, Siem Reap, Shenzhen, and Hangzhou, bringing its reach to 153 airports across 81 countries and territories. It also introduced 28 additional weekly flights across key routes and added five new A350 aircraft to its fleet.
Emirates’ focus on its premium offering continued with cabin upgrades on 23 aircraft and the roll-out of Premium Economy on 61 routes. The airline also unveiled “Emirates First”, a private check-in facility for First Class and Platinum Skywards members at Dubai International Airport.
“The Group has once again delivered an outstanding performance, surpassing our half-year results of last year to achieve a new record profit for H1 2025–26," said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group. "I’m delighted to note that Emirates maintains its position as the world’s most profitable airline for this half-year reporting period.”
He added that the results were driven by “unflagging demand and growing customer preference for our product and services,” which supported both revenue growth and profitability.
Emirates and dnata have invested billions to continually enhance our products and services, to bring new products to market, to improve our operations through innovation and technology, and to look after our employees who ensure our customers’ safety and satisfaction. These are core to our DNA
dnata achieved its highest-ever half-year revenue of Dh11.7 billion ($3.2 billion), a 13% increase from last year, as global operations expanded across airport services, catering, and travel divisions.
Profit before tax rose 17% to Dh843 million ($230 million), with profit after tax climbing 22% to Dh697 million ($190 million). dnata’s EBITDA improved to Dh1.4 billion, up 5% from last year.
Airport services remained dnata’s largest contributor, generating Dh5.5 billion in revenue, up 15% as aircraft movements rose by the same percentage to nearly 451,000 turns. The catering and retail division delivered Dh4.1 billion in revenue, up 11%, while the travel division posted Dh2 billion, up 11%
The company continued investing in modern ground equipment and sustainability, committing $110 million to deploy 800 new ground support units. dnata also launched its airport hospitality brand marhaba in the UK, took a minority stake in booking platform WonderMiles, and became a founding partner of the new Dubai Basketball franchise.
Sheikh Ahmed said global demand for air travel “has been buoyant, despite geopolitical events and economic concerns in some markets,” adding that the Group expects this resilience to continue into the second half of the fiscal year. “The Group’s strong profitability enables us to continue making these investments, and to scale up our proven business models in concert with Dubai’s growth as a global city of choice for talent, for businesses, and for tourists.”
With A350 deliveries ramping up and dnata’s new facilities coming online, Emirates Group enters the next phase of expansion from a position of financial strength. Its workforce grew 3% to 124,927 as both businesses continued hiring to support new routes and operational capacity.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox