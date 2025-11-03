At Dubai airport, your face is your boarding pass when flying Emirates

Commenting on the collaboration, Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, director general of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, said: “At GDRFA Dubai, innovation has long been part of our DNA and a cornerstone of our services. Over the years, we have integrated artificial intelligence and biometric technologies to make travel through Dubai faster, safer, and more intuitive. Our partnership with Emirates continues this path of excellence, reflecting the spirit of collaboration that defines Dubai’s government and private sectors. Together, we are shaping a seamless travel experience that embodies reputation of the United Arab Emirates in general, and Dubai in particular, for efficiency, hospitality, and digital governance.”