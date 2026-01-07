Europe snowstorm grounds flights as Orly Airport crews clear icy runways

Dubai: Aircraft de-icing and runway clearing operations are underway at Paris Orly Airport as a prolonged snowstorm continues to disrupt travel across northern and western France, causing widespread delays and cancellations.

Airport authorities said around 40 flights were cancelled at Orly on Wednesday morning to allow crews to safely clear runways and de-ice aircraft. The airport, located south of Paris, has been among the worst affected as heavy snowfall, ice and strong winds have persisted for a third consecutive day.

The severe winter weather has brought transport chaos across large parts of Europe, with hundreds of flights cancelled and passengers left stranded. Airports in Paris and Amsterdam have borne the brunt of the disruption. Dutch authorities said more than 1,000 travellers spent the night at Schiphol Airport, one of Europe’s busiest aviation hubs, due to widespread cancellations and delays.

Beyond air travel, the extreme cold has had deadly consequences. Seven people have died in weather-related incidents since the cold snap began on Monday. Hungary’s interior ministry confirmed that a woman was killed after her car skidded on icy roads and collided with another vehicle. Authorities also reported five deaths in France and one in Bosnia linked to the freezing conditions.

With snowfall continuing, transport operators have urged passengers to check travel updates and expect further disruption as crews race to keep key routes operational.

Video and inputs from AFP