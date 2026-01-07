Rail inspection footage shows Scotland’s rail lines buried under snow

Dubai: Helicopter inspection footage released by Network Rail Scotland has revealed vast stretches of railway blanketed in snow as severe winter weather continues to disrupt daily life across the country.

The aerial visuals were captured during routine safety inspections of rail infrastructure between Aberdeen and Elgin, showing snow-covered tracks in the areas of Inverurie and Insch. Network Rail said the inspections were carried out to assess conditions and ensure the safety of services amid the harsh weather.

Heavy snowfall has caused widespread disruption to train services across Scotland, with several routes suspended or operating at reduced capacity. Authorities said the extreme conditions have also forced the closure of more than 300 schools, affecting thousands of pupils.

Passengers have been advised to check travel updates before setting out, while rail teams remain on standby to clear tracks and restore services as weather conditions allow.

Video by Network Rail Scotland