UAE President welcomes Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Interior

The meeting touched on the close fraternal ties between the UAE and Kuwait

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
WAM

Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of the State of Kuwait, at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Fahad conveyed the greetings of Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, along with his warm wishes for the UAE’s continued progress and prosperity.

He also delivered a message of thanks and appreciation from the Emir of Kuwait to the UAE President, expressing gratitude for the recent initiative to celebrate the longstanding and historic ties between the UAE and Kuwait, beginning on 29 January. The Emir praised the gesture as a reflection of the deep-rooted bonds of friendship between the two nations and their peoples.

In response, Sheikh Mohamed asked Sheikh Fahad to convey his own greetings and best wishes to the Emir of Kuwait, wishing the country and its people continued growth and prosperity under his leadership.

The meeting also touched on the close fraternal ties between the UAE and Kuwait and ways to strengthen cooperation across various fields to serve mutual interests and support the development aspirations of both nations.

Discussions also covered the importance of reinforcing joint Gulf cooperation to advance the shared interests of all GCC member states and their peoples.

The meeting was attended by a number of sheikhs and senior officials.

