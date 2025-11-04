Emirates announces ticket to any destination this Dubai Fitness Challenge: Here is who can win

In just two days, group employees log 355 million steps equal to walking halfway to Moon
Dubai: The Emirates Group has unveiled an enticing reward during this year's Dubai Fitness Challenge: complete the 30x30 initiative and earn a flight to anywhere Emirates airline operates.
However, the incentive is meant only for the group’s permanent employees who complete the challenge.
“This year, permanent employees, who register for the Dubai Fitness Challenge and complete the 30 minutes of daily physical activity for 30 days, will receive one Service-Related Concession ticket to anywhere on the Emirates network,” the group said on Tuesday.
The incentive has already sparked remarkable participation, with employees collectively logging 355 million steps, the equivalent of walking halfway to the moon in the first two days of the month-long challenge.
The staggering achievement was measured using digitally tracked fitness data.
More than 21,000 Emirates Group employees have signed up for the challenge, with more joining daily. The initiative, which runs throughout November, encourages residents to exercise for 30 minutes every day for 30 days.
Throughout the month, Emirates Group will host a range of fitness and wellness activities and workshops, designed to encourage staff to get moving and clock in 30 minutes of activity every day, or complete 10,000 steps.
Employees can take part in sessions organised by the company's 30 sports and hobby clubs, which include football, volleyball, basketball, badminton, cricket, cycling, rugby, snowboarding, scuba diving, and skydiving, among others.
Complementing these activities, the Group’s wellbeing programme Sehaty (meaning “my health” in Arabic) will share practical tips on fitness, nutrition, and mental wellbeing throughout the Challenge, helping staff integrate healthier habits into both their professional and personal lives.
Emirates Group is also set to take over Zabeel Park on November 25 for exclusive fitness sessions for employees, the company said.
Dubai-based employees are also encouraged to take part in the city’s flagship DFC events. Over the weekend, close to 200 employees joined the Dubai Ride, cruising down Sheikh Zayed Road.
Additionally, 1,400 employees have signed up for the city's iconic Dubai Run so far, while several employees will be participating in the Dubai Stand-Up Paddle and Dubai Yoga events, the company added.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox