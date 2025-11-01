GOLD/FOREX
Sunrise yoga to beach runs: Dubai Fitness Challenge 2025 kicks off with a bang

DFC 2025 kicked off at dawn as hundreds hit the sand for a powerful sunrise workout.

Last updated:
Virendra Saklani, Chief Visual Journalist and Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
The DP World Kite Beach 30×30 Fitness Village transformed the beachfront into a vibrant hub of health and motivation.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: The city buzzed with excitement this Saturday as the ninth edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge got underway. Under the theme “Find Your Challenge,” residents and visitors came together for a citywide celebration of fitness and wellbeing.

From sunrise workouts and beach runs to community yoga sessions, Dubai buzzed with energy as its free fitness villages — from Kite Beach to Zabeel Park — opened to the public. The city’s month-long initiative set the stage for 30 days of motivation, community spirit, and healthy living.

1/11
Dubai Fitness Challenge 2025 kicked off at dawn as hundreds hit the sand for a powerful sunrise workout.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
2/11
Dubai turns into a fitness playground: From boxing rings to yoga decks and padel courts, the DP World Kite Beach Fitness Village invites everyone to move for 30 minutes a day.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
3/11
Activities for every age and level: HIIT, kickboxing, family beach games, spin, and sunset yoga — DFC 2025 offers something for everyone against Dubai’s stunning skyline.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
4/11
Fitness meets fun: Beach cricket, padel, cycling and family games — every corner of the village pulses with activity and laughter.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
5/11
Three villages, endless energy: Kite Beach, Zabeel Park, and Al Warqa’a Park — Dubai’s free fitness villages bring workouts closer to every community.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
6/11
Fitness everywhere: Over 25 community hubs are hosting daily sessions — from rooftop yoga to skateboarding and strength training.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
7/11
A city united in motion: From sunrise runs to sunset stretches, Dubai’s residents are proving that wellness is a way of life.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
8/11
Find your challenge, find your community: From casual walkers to pro athletes, every sunrise stretch and evening run reinforces why Dubai is one of the world’s fittest cities
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
9/11
The city’s month-long initiative set the stage for 30 days of motivation, community spirit, and healthy living.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
10/11
Find your challenge this November 30 minutes a day. 30 days of movement. One city — moving stronger together.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
11/11
With every run, stretch, and sunrise workout, Dubai continues to prove why it’s one of the world’s fittest cities. “Find your challenge. Find your strength. Find your community.”
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Related Topics:
Dubai-Fitness-ChallengeDubaiHealth

