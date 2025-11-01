DFC 2025 kicked off at dawn as hundreds hit the sand for a powerful sunrise workout.
Dubai: The city buzzed with excitement this Saturday as the ninth edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge got underway. Under the theme “Find Your Challenge,” residents and visitors came together for a citywide celebration of fitness and wellbeing.
From sunrise workouts and beach runs to community yoga sessions, Dubai buzzed with energy as its free fitness villages — from Kite Beach to Zabeel Park — opened to the public. The city’s month-long initiative set the stage for 30 days of motivation, community spirit, and healthy living.
