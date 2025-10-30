GOLD/FOREX
Dubai Fitness Challenge 2025: Seven ways to get ready for 30x30

Sign up, set your routine, enjoy Fitness Villages, hubs and exclusive sporting events

Zainab Husain, Features Writer
From registering for flagship events to gearing up with new official DFC merchandise, here’s how to make the most of your head start before Dubai gets moving on November 1. (Picture from 2022)
Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai Fitness Challenge 2025 is set to begin on November 1, inviting residents and visitors to take part in 30 days of daily 30-minute activity as the city gears up for its ninth edition.

Launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, DFC 2025 encourages everyone to “Find Your Challenge” and join the movement transforming the city into one of the world’s most active.

Here’s how participants can prepare and make the most of this year’s challenge:

1. Register now for a chance to win big

Those looking to take their fitness to the next level can register at dubaifitnesschallenge.com before 31 October for a chance to win a trip to Dubai for two, including round-trip Emirates flights, two nights’ stay at SIRO Hotel, Dh1,000 Adidas vouchers for each guest, and guaranteed entry to Dubai Run 2025 on 23 November.

2. Gear up with eco-friendly and performance apparel

Sustainable sportswear brand Reflo joins DFC 2025 as the Authorised Apparel Partner, offering a limited-edition collection at DP World 30×30 Fitness Village Kite Beach, Dubai Municipality 30×30 Fitness Village Zabeel Park, and selected online channels. Participants can also shop at Decathlon and Sun & Sand Sports to ensure they are ready for every workout.

3. Stay hydrated with Mai Dubai

Hydration stations will be set up across all Fitness Villages, Hubs, and flagship events throughout the month, keeping participants energised for activities ranging from jogging and cycling to family fitness sessions.

4. Warm up early at Dubai’s parks and beaches

Participants can explore Dubai’s Zabeel Park, Al Warqa’a Park, or Kite Beach ahead of DFC 2025 to enjoy early morning exercise in nature. Once the challenge officially begins, all three locations will host free daily classes, live workouts, and community activities.

5. Book your spot at flagship and global sporting events

DFC 2025 features four flagship events:

  • Dubai Ride presented by DP World (2 November)

  • Dubai Stand Up Paddle presented by RTA (8-9 November)

  • Dubai Run presented by Mai Dubai (23 November)

  • Dubai Yoga (30 November, Zabeel Park)

Participants can also enjoy world-class sporting events throughout November, including the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai Premier Padel P1, Emirates Dubai 7s, and EuroLeague Basketball at Coca-Cola Arena.

6. Take advantage of partner deals and fitness apps

DFC partners such as talabat, WHOOP, Emirates NBD, e&, Huawei, and Decathlon are offering wellness deals, performance insights, and nutrition tips. Official DFC apps and partner platforms provide workouts and event updates throughout November.

7. Set your routine and find your challenge

DFC 2025 caters to everyone, whether your goal is to move more, feel better, perform stronger, or play together. Participants can visit any of the three Fitness Villages or one of the 30 Fitness Hubs across Dubai to start building new fitness habits that last well beyond the 30 days.

Dubai Fitness Challenge 2025 is organised by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and Dubai Sports Council (DSC), with support from DP World, Dubai Municipality, Mai Dubai, and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

