Dubai Fitness Challenge: 4 sessions you must not miss

Cycle your way over the grand Sheikh Zayed Road on either a 4km route (perfect for the while family) or the 12km route for experienced riders. Not only will you get to see landmarks like the Burj Khalifa and Museum of the Future, but you’ll do it alongside fellow Dubaites.

For this RTA special, you will head to Hatta Dam, where the event will be held over two days. Last year saw 2,330 paddlers showing their mettle. There’ll be a bunch of free activities, including adult and family SUP training sessions, led by certified coaches, mass participation challenges, yoga on a SUP board and both single and double kayaking sessions. Take along a towel, change of clothes, waterproof sunscreen, cap or visor, and a small bag to store essentials while on the water. For participants, there’s be a free shuttle bus between Dubai city and Hatta on the day.

Bet you never thought run on the largest road in the city – but this is your chance. The run will transform Sheikh Zayed Road into the world’s largest fun run – excellent no matter your skill. During this run, you’ll see up close Museum of the Future, Emirates Towers, Dubai Opera and Burj Khalifa.

End the month with a yoga session where you – and thousands of others – will gather for a sunset celebration of mindfulness at Zabeel Park. The class will be led by an internationally acclaimed yogi. Set against Dubai’s striking city skyline, participants will enjoy a sunset yoga session led by expert instructors, supported by a series of interactive wellness activities throughout the afternoon. There will be various zones – family, women only, etc. to make this an inclusive, comfortable activity.

