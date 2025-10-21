GOLD/FOREX
Dubai Fitness Challenge: 4 sessions you must not miss

Connect with community as you find your rhythm

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
Dubai RIde is fit for the whole family
We are well on our way to Dubai Fitness Challenge, running this year from Nov 1 to Nov 30, and that means it’s time to get planning.

The annual event, which connects community and challenges us all to get moving, is returning with free Fitness Villages, more than 25 Fitness Hubs, and thousands of free classes across the city.

From football and basketball to yoga, spinning and padel, there are a wide variety of classes and sports zones, with something for every fitness level and interest. Each event is designed to unite families, friends, and neighbours, encouraging participation in diverse, community-focused activities. 

Have confidence in your fitness levels? Challenge yourself – and get to know your community – by taking part in these four flagship events:

Dubai Ride

Cycle your way over the grand Sheikh Zayed Road on either a 4km route (perfect for the while family) or the 12km route for experienced riders. Not only will you get to see landmarks like the Burj Khalifa and Museum of the Future, but you’ll do it alongside fellow Dubaites.

For expert cyclists, there’s also the Dubai Ride Speed Laps, where participants cycle the Sheikh Zayed Road route at a minimum pace of 30km/h, before joining the others for the main ride.

Before your ride, don’t forget to collect your bib (available between Oct 29-Nov 1 at Dubai Municipality 30x30 Fitness Village Zabeel Park). Collection timings:  Wednesday and Thursday (4pm – 11pm), Friday (12pm – 11pm), Saturday (8am – 11pm).

Price: Dubai Ride is a free event, but registration is required.

Inclusivity: Yes, people of determination are welcome

When: Nov 2,  5am-6am (speed laps); 6.15am-8am (Dubai Ride)

Dubai Stand-Up Paddle

For this RTA special, you will head to Hatta Dam, where the event will be held over two days. Last year saw 2,330 paddlers showing their mettle. There’ll be a bunch of free activities, including adult and family SUP training sessions, led by certified coaches, mass participation challenges, yoga on a SUP board and both single and double kayaking sessions. Take along a towel, change of clothes, waterproof sunscreen, cap or visor, and a small bag to store essentials while on the water. For participants, there’s be a free shuttle bus between Dubai city and  Hatta on the day.

Price: Free, but must register ahead of the event.

Inclusivity: Adaptive water activities are available.

When: Nov 8-9, 8.30am – 5.30pm

Dubai Run

Bet you never thought run on the largest road in the city – but this is your chance. The run will transform Sheikh Zayed Road into the world’s largest fun run – excellent no matter your skill. During this run, you’ll see up close Museum of the Future, Emirates Towers, Dubai Opera and Burj Khalifa.

There are two paths you can take: a 5km route, which finishes on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard by Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa, and a 10km route, which ends at The Gate Building, DIFC.

After registering, collect your bib and T-shirt between Nov 3 and 22 from Dubai Municipality 30x30 Fitness Village Zabeel Park.

Price: Free, but must register ahead of the run.

Inclusivity: People of Determination are welcome with dedicated POD start zones and volunteer support at the start and finish

When: Nov 23, 6,30am.

Dubai Yoga

End the month with a yoga session where you – and thousands of others – will gather for a sunset celebration of mindfulness at Zabeel Park. The class will be led by an internationally acclaimed yogi. Set against Dubai’s striking city skyline, participants will enjoy a sunset yoga session led by expert instructors, supported by a series of interactive wellness activities throughout the afternoon. There will be various zones – family, women only, etc. to make this an inclusive, comfortable activity.

Price: Free, but registration is needed.

When: Nov 30

