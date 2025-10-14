The event will take place over Nov 13-16
There are many reasons why November is the time to take on an exercise-heavy trial in Dubai. For one thing, the weather is fine. For another, you are smack in the middle of Dubai Fitness Challenge – which means that while you may not be at optimum fitness levels, you are sprightlier than when you began.
So, preferably placed as it is, the Dubai T100 Triathlon is making a comeback to the city, between November 13 and 16 this year, and it will rush you though city landmarks such as the Burj Khalifa.
The route, explained Dubai Media Office, in a post on X, begins at Sunset Beach in Jumeirah 3, passes Meydan Racecourse, and finishes with the Burj Khalifa in the background.
Dubai Fitness Challenge is an initiative by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. It aims to get the city, well, fit.
The challenge that a person takes up during this time is to complete 30 minutes of exercise daily and do it for 30 days.
To aid this endeavor, the city comes together every year with free classes, unusual sessions, and tournaments.
The Dubai T100 Triathlon is a three-pronged test, with swimming, cycling, and running.
First up, you will need to take a 2km swim. Then comes the 80km bike ride, complete with uncertain terrane, and finally, you will need to take on an 18km run.
Lace up, it's time to go!
